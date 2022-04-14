Ondo DeFAI (ONDOAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ondo DeFAI (ONDOAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ondo DeFAI (ONDOAI) Information DeFAI tools paired with OndoUSD, the T-bill-backed stable asset that ensures financial stability, inflation-proof performance, and seamless scalability. Ondo DeFAI Is Bridging $24 Trillion T-Bill Market with the Multi-Trillion Dollar AI Market. Ondo DeFAI is the groundbreaking DeFAI Layer-2built on ONDO. Ondo DeFAI empowers users with inflation-proof AI agents & tools for seamless portfolio management, liquidity solutions, and scalable financial automation. Official Website: https://ondoai.org/ Whitepaper: https://ondoai.gitbook.io/ondoai-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xFA1b1f13080857Bf373de0De93970c96d2C29FD0 Buy ONDOAI Now!

Ondo DeFAI (ONDOAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ondo DeFAI (ONDOAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 386.00K Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.0098 All-Time Low: $ 0.000405337623934035 Current Price: $ 0.000386

Ondo DeFAI (ONDOAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ondo DeFAI (ONDOAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ONDOAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ONDOAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

