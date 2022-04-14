Optopia (OPAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Optopia (OPAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Optopia (OPAI) Information Optopia is an AI-driven, intent-centric Layer 2 network that allows permissionless intent creation. It utilizes tokenomics to drive AI Agents to execute intents, thereby achieving a smarter and highly active Layer 2 with exceptional Daily Active AI. Optopia's mission is to simplify Web3 operations through AI Agents, helping more users enter the Web3 industry with low barriers, and empowering AI Agents through tokenomics to unleash the true potential of Web3. Official Website: https://www.optopia.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.optopia.ai/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/BK5GJDHXs9Nhnn4fcJrTauZ4guii5oEw7Cyxr6Ecpnqc Buy OPAI Now!

Optopia (OPAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Optopia (OPAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 181.00K $ 181.00K $ 181.00K All-Time High: $ 0.00532 $ 0.00532 $ 0.00532 All-Time Low: $ 0.000017318242037511 $ 0.000017318242037511 $ 0.000017318242037511 Current Price: $ 0.0000181 $ 0.0000181 $ 0.0000181 Learn more about Optopia (OPAI) price

Optopia (OPAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Optopia (OPAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OPAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OPAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OPAI's tokenomics, explore OPAI token's live price!

How to Buy OPAI Interested in adding Optopia (OPAI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy OPAI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy OPAI on MEXC now!

Optopia (OPAI) Price History Analysing the price history of OPAI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore OPAI Price History now!

OPAI Price Prediction Want to know where OPAI might be heading? Our OPAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OPAI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!