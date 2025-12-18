Ark of Panda Partners with FomoWell to Enhance Decentralized Bitcoin Trading

Ark of Panda has unveiled its new collaboration with FomoWell, aiming to strengthen the decentralized Bitcoin ($BTC) ecosystem. The alliance, which is revealed through social media, is aimed at enhancing the asset creation on the basis of Bitcoin and the convenience of trading throughout the blockchain space of blockchain. It is a strategic move that is meant to increase the presence of Ark of Panda, as well as offering the users a better and smoother experience within the Bitcoin network. 🚀 Ark Of Panda @ArkOfPanda is thrilled to announce a new partnership with FomoWell @FomowellX! 🎉 FomoWell is a secure, efficient, and decentralized Bitcoin asset issuance & trading platform, built on ICP and powered by ckBTC. It enables native asset issuance on the Bitcoin… pic.twitter.com/pad2osZvaj — Ark of Panda🐼 (@ArkOfPanda) November 15, 2025 FomoWell is a reputable, secure and decentralized platform that is specifically designed to be used with Bitcoin assets issuance and trading. Using the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) and supported by ckBTC, FomoWell helps users to issue native assets directly on the mainnet of Bitcoin. This is also to make sure that assets are largely marketable via automatic market maker (AMM) pools, which offer immediate liquidity to trade. Combination of ICP and ckBTC to Improve User Interface. The partnership stresses on the implementation of high-performance blockchain spaces, owing to the functionality of ICP and the lightning speed of ckBTC in transacting. These technical characteristics enable more efficient and affordable Bitcoin transactions over the traditional systems. Using these superior technologies, the user will have a smooth trading experience with the advantage of reduced cost and reduced processing time. The long-term objective of Ark of Panda to promote the accessibility of blockchain solutions fits the mission of FomoWell. This collaboration develops an avenue through which both platforms can develop, fascinate…