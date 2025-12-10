PARMA Fan Token to Macanese Pataca Conversion Table
PARMA to MOP Conversion Table
- 1 PARMA0.02 MOP
- 2 PARMA0.04 MOP
- 3 PARMA0.06 MOP
- 4 PARMA0.08 MOP
- 5 PARMA0.10 MOP
- 6 PARMA0.12 MOP
- 7 PARMA0.14 MOP
- 8 PARMA0.15 MOP
- 9 PARMA0.17 MOP
- 10 PARMA0.19 MOP
- 50 PARMA0.97 MOP
- 100 PARMA1.93 MOP
- 1,000 PARMA19.31 MOP
- 5,000 PARMA96.55 MOP
- 10,000 PARMA193.11 MOP
The table above displays real-time PARMA Fan Token to Macanese Pataca (PARMA to MOP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 PARMA to 10,000 PARMA. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked PARMA amounts using the latest MOP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom PARMA to MOP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
MOP to PARMA Conversion Table
- 1 MOP51.78 PARMA
- 2 MOP103.5 PARMA
- 3 MOP155.3 PARMA
- 4 MOP207.1 PARMA
- 5 MOP258.9 PARMA
- 6 MOP310.7 PARMA
- 7 MOP362.4 PARMA
- 8 MOP414.2 PARMA
- 9 MOP466.06 PARMA
- 10 MOP517.8 PARMA
- 50 MOP2,589 PARMA
- 100 MOP5,178 PARMA
- 1,000 MOP51,785 PARMA
- 5,000 MOP258,926 PARMA
- 10,000 MOP517,852 PARMA
The table above shows real-time Macanese Pataca to PARMA Fan Token (MOP to PARMA) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 MOP to 10,000 MOP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much PARMA Fan Token you can get at current rates based on commonly used MOP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
PARMA Fan Token (PARMA) is currently trading at MOP$ 0.02 MOP , reflecting a -3.98% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at MOP$275.41 with a fully diluted market capitalisation of MOP$0.00 MOP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated PARMA Fan Token Price page.
0.00 MOP
Circulation Supply
275.41
24-Hour Trading Volume
0.00 MOP
Market Cap
-3.98%
Price Change (1D)
MOP$ 0.00257
24H High
MOP$ 0.00234
24H Low
The PARMA to MOP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track PARMA Fan Token's fluctuations against MOP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current PARMA Fan Token price.
PARMA to MOP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 PARMA = 0.02 MOP | 1 MOP = 51.78 PARMA
Today, the exchange rate for 1 PARMA to MOP is 0.02 MOP.
Buying 5 PARMA will cost 0.10 MOP and 10 PARMA is valued at 0.19 MOP.
1 MOP can be traded for 51.78 PARMA.
50 MOP can be converted to 2,589 PARMA, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 PARMA to MOP has changed by +3.87% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -3.98%, reaching a high of 0.020592536393717942 MOP and a low of 0.018749624576381317 MOP.
One month ago, the value of 1 PARMA was 0.02475911963291379 MOP, which represents a -22.01% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, PARMA has changed by -0.02155405560276314 MOP, resulting in a -52.75% change in its value.
All About PARMA Fan Token (PARMA)
Now that you have calculated the price of PARMA Fan Token (PARMA), you can learn more about PARMA Fan Token directly at MEXC. Learn about PARMA past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy PARMA Fan Token, trading pairs, and more.
PARMA to MOP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, PARMA Fan Token (PARMA) has fluctuated between 0.018749624576381317 MOP and 0.020592536393717942 MOP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.018108611770351186 MOP to a high of 0.02459886643140626 MOP. You can view detailed PARMA to MOP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|Low
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|Average
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|Volatility
|+9.83%
|+34.91%
|+62.46%
|+67.77%
|Change
|+2.99%
|+3.88%
|-22.00%
|-52.92%
PARMA Fan Token Price Forecast in MOP for 2026 and 2030
PARMA Fan Token’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential PARMA to MOP forecasts for the coming years:
PARMA Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, PARMA Fan Token could reach approximately MOP$0.02 MOP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
PARMA Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, PARMA may rise to around MOP$0.02 MOP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our PARMA Fan Token Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
PARMA Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
PARMA/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of PARMA Spot trading pairs, covering markets where PARMA Fan Token is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell PARMA at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore PARMA Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of PARMA Fan Token futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy PARMA Fan Token
Looking to add PARMA Fan Token to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy PARMA Fan Token › or Get started now ›
PARMA and MOP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
PARMA Fan Token (PARMA) vs USD: Market Comparison
PARMA Fan Token Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.00241
- 7-Day Change: +3.87%
- 30-Day Trend: -22.01%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including PARMA, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MOP, the USD price of PARMA remains the primary market benchmark.
[PARMA Price] [PARMA to USD]
Macanese Pataca (MOP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MOP/USD): 0.1247638220847935
- 7-Day Change: -0.12%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.12%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MOP means you will pay less to get the same amount of PARMA.
- A weaker MOP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy PARMA securely with MOP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the PARMA to MOP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between PARMA Fan Token (PARMA) and Macanese Pataca (MOP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in PARMA, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the PARMA to MOP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MOP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MOP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MOP's strength. When MOP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like PARMA, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like PARMA Fan Token, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for PARMA may rise, impacting its conversion to MOP.
Convert PARMA to MOP Instantly
Use our real-time PARMA to MOP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert PARMA to MOP?
Enter the Amount of PARMA
Start by entering how much PARMA you want to convert into MOP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live PARMA to MOP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date PARMA to MOP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about PARMA and MOP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add PARMA to your portfolio? Learn how to buy PARMA with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the PARMA to MOP exchange rate calculated?
The PARMA to MOP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of PARMA (often in USD or USDT), converted to MOP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the PARMA to MOP rate change so frequently?
PARMA to MOP rate changes so frequently because both PARMA Fan Token and Macanese Pataca are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed PARMA to MOP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the PARMA to MOP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the PARMA to MOP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert PARMA to MOP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my PARMA to MOP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of PARMA against MOP over time?
You can understand the PARMA against MOP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the PARMA to MOP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MOP, impacting the conversion rate even if PARMA stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the PARMA to MOP exchange rate?
PARMA Fan Token halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the PARMA to MOP rate.
Can I compare the PARMA to MOP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the PARMA to MOP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the PARMA to MOP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the PARMA Fan Token price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the PARMA to MOP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but MOP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target PARMA to MOP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences PARMA Fan Token and the Macanese Pataca?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both PARMA Fan Token and the Macanese Pataca.
What is the difference between converting PARMA to MOP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your MOP into PARMA of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is PARMA to MOP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor PARMA prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, PARMA to MOP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the PARMA to MOP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen MOP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive PARMA to MOP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
PARMA Fan Token News and Market Updates
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.