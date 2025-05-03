What is Patex (PATEX)

Patex is an all-in-one solution for CBDC adoption in Latin America: its L2 enables issuance and tracking of CBDCs, and C-Patex is designed to trade these currencies right on the platform.

Patex is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



PATEX to Local Currencies

1 PATEX to VND ₫ 2,881.4925 1 PATEX to AUD A$ 0.169725 1 PATEX to GBP ￡ 0.082125 1 PATEX to EUR € 0.09636 1 PATEX to USD $ 0.1095 1 PATEX to MYR RM 0.467565 1 PATEX to TRY ₺ 4.21137 1 PATEX to JPY ¥ 15.85779 1 PATEX to RUB ₽ 9.080835 1 PATEX to INR ₹ 9.25494 1 PATEX to IDR Rp 1,795.08168 1 PATEX to KRW ₩ 153.36132 1 PATEX to PHP ₱ 6.07725 1 PATEX to EGP ￡E. 5.554935 1 PATEX to BRL R$ 0.618675 1 PATEX to CAD C$ 0.15111 1 PATEX to BDT ৳ 13.34805 1 PATEX to NGN ₦ 176.044245 1 PATEX to UAH ₴ 4.5552 1 PATEX to VES Bs 9.636 1 PATEX to PKR Rs 30.87024 1 PATEX to KZT ₸ 56.70567 1 PATEX to THB ฿ 3.62445 1 PATEX to TWD NT$ 3.362745 1 PATEX to AED د.إ 0.401865 1 PATEX to CHF Fr 0.08979 1 PATEX to HKD HK$ 0.848625 1 PATEX to MAD .د.م 1.01397 1 PATEX to MXN $ 2.14401

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Patex What is the price of Patex (PATEX) today? The live price of Patex (PATEX) is 0.1095 USD . What is the market cap of Patex (PATEX)? The current market cap of Patex is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PATEX by its real-time market price of 0.1095 USD . What is the circulating supply of Patex (PATEX)? The current circulating supply of Patex (PATEX) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Patex (PATEX)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Patex (PATEX) is 10 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Patex (PATEX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Patex (PATEX) is $ 1.79K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

