What is Playbux (PBUX)

1. Project bio: The largest Web3 entertainment platform in the world, powered by AI and backed by Binance Labs | VISA Accelerator 2023. $PBUX 2. Project tags: AI, Gaming, Binance Labs Portfolio

Playbux is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check PBUX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Playbux on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Playbux buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Playbux Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Playbux, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Playbux Price History

Tracing PBUX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy Playbux (PBUX)

You can easily purchase Playbux on MEXC.

PBUX to Local Currencies

1 PBUX to VND ₫ 138.9432 1 PBUX to AUD A$ 0.008184 1 PBUX to GBP ￡ 0.00396 1 PBUX to EUR € 0.0046464 1 PBUX to USD $ 0.00528 1 PBUX to MYR RM 0.0225456 1 PBUX to TRY ₺ 0.2030688 1 PBUX to JPY ¥ 0.7646496 1 PBUX to RUB ₽ 0.4378704 1 PBUX to INR ₹ 0.4462656 1 PBUX to IDR Rp 86.5573632 1 PBUX to KRW ₩ 7.3949568 1 PBUX to PHP ₱ 0.29304 1 PBUX to EGP ￡E. 0.2678544 1 PBUX to BRL R$ 0.029832 1 PBUX to CAD C$ 0.0072864 1 PBUX to BDT ৳ 0.643632 1 PBUX to NGN ₦ 8.4887088 1 PBUX to UAH ₴ 0.219648 1 PBUX to VES Bs 0.46464 1 PBUX to PKR Rs 1.4885376 1 PBUX to KZT ₸ 2.7343008 1 PBUX to THB ฿ 0.174768 1 PBUX to TWD NT$ 0.1621488 1 PBUX to AED د.إ 0.0193776 1 PBUX to CHF Fr 0.0043296 1 PBUX to HKD HK$ 0.04092 1 PBUX to MAD .د.م 0.0488928 1 PBUX to MXN $ 0.1033824

Playbux Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Playbux, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Playbux What is the price of Playbux (PBUX) today? The live price of Playbux (PBUX) is 0.00528 USD . What is the market cap of Playbux (PBUX)? The current market cap of Playbux is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PBUX by its real-time market price of 0.00528 USD . What is the circulating supply of Playbux (PBUX)? The current circulating supply of Playbux (PBUX) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Playbux (PBUX)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Playbux (PBUX) is 0.4125 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Playbux (PBUX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Playbux (PBUX) is $ 90.83K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

