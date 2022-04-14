Playbux (PBUX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Playbux (PBUX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Playbux (PBUX) Information 1. Project bio: The largest Web3 entertainment platform in the world, powered by AI and backed by Binance Labs | VISA Accelerator 2023. $PBUX 2. Project tags: AI, Gaming, Binance Labs Portfolio Official Website: https://www.playbux.co/ Whitepaper: https://playbux.gitbook.io/playbux-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x9D1d4dE9cD93203147fAc3BC0262a78e3a0e96bb

Playbux (PBUX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Playbux (PBUX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.70M Total Supply: $ 400.00M Circulating Supply: $ 381.85M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.78M All-Time High: $ 0.4125 All-Time Low: $ 0.00231295757668434 Current Price: $ 0.00446

Playbux (PBUX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Playbux (PBUX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PBUX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PBUX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy PBUX Interested in adding Playbux (PBUX) to your portfolio?

Playbux (PBUX) Price History Analysing the price history of PBUX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

PBUX Price Prediction Want to know where PBUX might be heading? Our PBUX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

