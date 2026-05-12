PENDULUM to East Caribbean Dollar Conversion Table
PENDULUM to XCD Conversion Table
XCD to PENDULUM Conversion Table
- 1 PENDULUM0.049926 XCD
- 5 PENDULUM0.24963 XCD
- 10 PENDULUM0.499261 XCD
- 50 PENDULUM2.5 XCD
- 100 PENDULUM4.99 XCD
- 1,000 PENDULUM49.93 XCD
- 5,000 PENDULUM249.63 XCD
- 10,000 PENDULUM499.26 XCD
- 1 XCD20.029 PENDULUM
- 5 XCD100.1 PENDULUM
- 10 XCD200.2 PENDULUM
- 50 XCD1,001 PENDULUM
- 100 XCD2,002 PENDULUM
- 1,000 XCD20,029 PENDULUM
- 5,000 XCD100,148 PENDULUM
- 10,000 XCD200,296 PENDULUM
PENDULUM (PENDULUM) is currently trading at $ 0.049926 XCD , reflecting a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $33.99K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of $0.00 XCD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated PENDULUM Price page.
0.00 XCD
Circulation Supply
33.99K
24-Hour Trading Volume
0.00 XCD
Market Cap
0.00%
Price Change (1D)
$ 0.01882
24H High
$ 0.01827
24H Low
The PENDULUM to XCD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track PENDULUM's fluctuations against XCD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current PENDULUM price.
PENDULUM to XCD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 PENDULUM = 0.049926 XCD | 1 XCD = 20.029 PENDULUM
Today, the exchange rate for 1 PENDULUM to XCD is 0.049926 XCD.
Buying 5 PENDULUM will cost 0.24963 XCD and 10 PENDULUM is valued at 0.499261 XCD.
1 XCD can be traded for 20.029 PENDULUM.
50 XCD can be converted to 1,001 PENDULUM, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 PENDULUM to XCD has changed by +0.27% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of 0.050872 XCD and a low of 0.049385 XCD.
One month ago, the value of 1 PENDULUM was 0.060955 XCD, which represents a -18.10% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, PENDULUM has changed by -0.00181107 XCD, resulting in a -3.51% change in its value.
PENDULUM to XCD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, PENDULUM (PENDULUM) has fluctuated between 0.049385 XCD and 0.050872 XCD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.048115 XCD to a high of 0.062144 XCD. You can view detailed PENDULUM to XCD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|$ 0.02
|$ 0.05
|$ 0.05
|$ 0.05
|Low
|$ 0.02
|$ 0.02
|$ 0.02
|$ 0.02
|Average
|$ 0.02
|$ 0.02
|$ 0.05
|$ 0.05
|Volatility
|+2.93%
|+28.38%
|+32.37%
|+63.11%
|Change
|-1.44%
|+0.98%
|-18.09%
|-3.50%
PENDULUM Price Forecast in XCD for 2027 and 2030
PENDULUM’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential PENDULUM to XCD forecasts for the coming years:
PENDULUM Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, PENDULUM could reach approximately $0.052422, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
PENDULUM Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, PENDULUM may rise to around $0.060685 XCD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our PENDULUM Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
PENDULUM Overview
East Caribbean Dollar Overview
PENDULUM to XCD Market Statistics
149,933,229
PEN
Current PENDULUM to XCD Exchange Rate
The live PENDULUM (PENDULUM) price today is $ 0.049926083716743348209, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PENDULUM to XCD conversion rate is $ 0.049926083716743348209 per PENDULUM.
Discover More PENDULUM on MEXC
The East Caribbean Dollar (EC$) is a type of fiat currency that serves as the official legal tender for eight of the nine members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). These member states include Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The East Caribbean Dollar is issued and regulated by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), which is responsible for managing monetary policy within the OECS.
As a fiat currency, the East Caribbean Dollar is not backed by any physical commodity such as gold or silver. Instead, its value is derived from the trust and confidence that people have in the stability of the OECS's economy. This is a common characteristic of fiat currencies worldwide, which are typically regulated by central banks and are susceptible to inflation and fluctuations in exchange rates.
The East Caribbean Dollar plays a crucial role in everyday economic life within the OECS. It is used for all types of transactions, including buying and selling goods and services, paying taxes, and settling debts. Its widespread acceptance and use underscore the interconnected economic ties among the OECS member states and their collective reliance on a single, shared currency.
In the global financial market, the East Caribbean Dollar is traded against other currencies, including major ones such as the U.S. Dollar, the Euro, and the British Pound. Its exchange rate is determined by various factors, including the economic conditions of the OECS, international trade, and foreign investment. These factors can affect the value of the East Caribbean Dollar, making it stronger or weaker in comparison to other currencies.
In conclusion, the East Caribbean Dollar serves a significant role in the economies of the OECS member states. Its use as the official legal tender facilitates economic transactions and promotes financial stability within the region. As a fiat currency, it derives its value from the economic strength of the OECS, and its value relative to other currencies is determined by various market factors.
PENDULUM Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
PENDULUM/USDT
|0.01
|Trade
The table above shows a list of PENDULUM Spot trading pairs, covering markets where PENDULUM is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell PENDULUM at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore PENDULUM Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of PENDULUM futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy PENDULUM with XCD in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit XCD
Fund your account with XCD using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy PENDULUM
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for PENDULUM, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited XCD.
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PENDULUM and XCD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
PENDULUM (PENDULUM) vs USD: Market Comparison
PENDULUM Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.01847
- 7-Day Change: +0.27%
- 30-Day Trend: -18.10%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including PENDULUM, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to XCD, the USD price of PENDULUM remains the primary market benchmark.
[PENDULUM Price] [PENDULUM to USD]
East Caribbean Dollar (XCD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (XCD/USD): 0.37002090618119926
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: 0.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger XCD means you will pay less to get the same amount of PENDULUM.
- A weaker XCD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy PENDULUM securely with XCD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the PENDULUM to XCD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between PENDULUM (PENDULUM) and East Caribbean Dollar (XCD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in PENDULUM, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the PENDULUM to XCD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and XCD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. XCD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence XCD's strength. When XCD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like PENDULUM, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like PENDULUM, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for PENDULUM may rise, impacting its conversion to XCD.
Convert PENDULUM to XCD Instantly
Use our real-time PENDULUM to XCD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the PENDULUM to XCD exchange rate calculated in India?
The PENDULUM to XCD exchange rate in India is based on the current value of PENDULUM (often in XCD), converted to XCD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the PENDULUM to XCD exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The PENDULUM to XCD rate changes frequently because both PENDULUM and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed PENDULUM to XCD in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the PENDULUM to XCD rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the PENDULUM to XCD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert PENDULUM to XCD, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my PENDULUM to XCD conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of PENDULUM against XCD over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the PENDULUM to XCD rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken XCD, influencing the conversion rate even if PENDULUM remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the PENDULUM to XCD exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the PENDULUM to XCD rate.
Can I compare the PENDULUM to XCD rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the PENDULUM to XCD rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the PENDULUM to XCD rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the PENDULUM price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the PENDULUM to XCD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target PENDULUM to XCD price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences PENDULUM and XCD in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for PENDULUM and XCD.
What's the difference between converting PENDULUM to XCD and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between PENDULUM and XCD. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is PENDULUM to XCD a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track PENDULUM prices in XCD or stablecoins. PENDULUM to XCD is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the PENDULUM to XCD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. XCD may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive PENDULUM to XCD rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
PENDULUM News and Market Updates
Explore More About PENDULUM
PENDULUM Price
Learn more about PENDULUM (PENDULUM) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
PENDULUM Price Prediction
Explore PENDULUM forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where PENDULUM may be headed.
How to Buy PENDULUM
Want to buy PENDULUM? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
PENDULUM/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade PENDULUM/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
PENDULUM USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on PENDULUM with leverage. Explore PENDULUM USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Why Buy PENDULUM with MEXC?
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Join millions of users and buy PENDULUM with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.