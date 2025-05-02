What is Polimec (PLMC)

Polimec is a decentralized fundraising protocol focused on accelerating early-stage projects across the Web3 ecosystem. The Polimec infrastructure makes use of on-chain credentials to enable fundraising in a regulatory-compliant and sustainable manner. With Polimec, you become the VC!

Polimec is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



PLMC to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Polimec What is the price of Polimec (PLMC) today? The live price of Polimec (PLMC) is 0.1899 USD . What is the market cap of Polimec (PLMC)? The current market cap of Polimec is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PLMC by its real-time market price of 0.1899 USD . What is the circulating supply of Polimec (PLMC)? The current circulating supply of Polimec (PLMC) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Polimec (PLMC)? As of 2025-05-02 , the highest price of Polimec (PLMC) is 0.65 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Polimec (PLMC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Polimec (PLMC) is $ 64.03K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

