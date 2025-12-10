PANews reported on December 11th, citing CoinDesk, that President Trump's actions against the "debanking" of controversial industries such as digital assets have prompted the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to release a new report. The report further confirms past practices and warns that banks suspected of involvement could face penalties. This brief OCC report reviewed nine of the largest national banks in the United States, concluding that "between 2020 and 2023, these banks developed public and private policies that restricted certain industries from accessing banking services, including requiring escalating reviews and approvals before providing financial services." The report states that some large banks set higher barriers to entry for controversial or environmentally sensitive businesses, or activities that contradict the banks' own values. Financial giants such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Citigroup are highlighted, with links to their past public policies, particularly those concerning environmental issues. The report states, "The OCC intends to pursue accountability for any illegal 'debanking' activities by these banks, including referring related cases to the Attorney General." However, it remains unclear which specific laws these activities may have violated.

PANews reported on December 11th that, according to The Block, Loop Crypto announced on Tuesday that it will partner with Lead Bank to capitalize on the anticipated stablecoin boom. Loop Crypto co-founder and CEO Eleni Steinman stated in a blog post, "We are excited to join forces with Lead to expand our work in the stablecoin and cryptocurrency payments space, unlocking greater impact and reach for technologies that can make our financial system faster, more efficient, and more secure." Lead Bank, a 97-year-old community bank headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, has reportedly shifted its focus in recent years towards fintech and crypto companies. Earlier this year, Lead Bank raised $70 million in a Series B funding round with participation from a16z and others, bringing its valuation to $1.47 billion. Loop Crypto announced earlier this year that it had raised a total of $6 million, partly from a16z.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.