What is Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK)

Pnut is a squirrel-themed meme token blending cuteness + charity. First launched on Pumpfun. Relaunched on Solana’s Bonk. Slogan: "Pnut belongs on Bonk."

Pnut the Squirrel is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Pnut the Squirrel investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Pnut the Squirrel Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Pnut the Squirrel, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PNUTBONK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Pnut the Squirrel price prediction page.

Pnut the Squirrel Price History

Tracing PNUTBONK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PNUTBONK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Pnut the Squirrel price history page.

Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PNUTBONK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK)

Looking for how to buy Pnut the Squirrel? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Pnut the Squirrel on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

1 PNUTBONK to VND ₫ 12.657515 1 PNUTBONK to AUD A$ 0.00074074 1 PNUTBONK to GBP ￡ 0.00036075 1 PNUTBONK to EUR € 0.00041366 1 PNUTBONK to USD $ 0.000481 1 PNUTBONK to MYR RM 0.00203463 1 PNUTBONK to TRY ₺ 0.01956708 1 PNUTBONK to JPY ¥ 0.070707 1 PNUTBONK to ARS ARS$ 0.64999935 1 PNUTBONK to RUB ₽ 0.03826836 1 PNUTBONK to INR ₹ 0.04193839 1 PNUTBONK to IDR Rp 7.88524464 1 PNUTBONK to KRW ₩ 0.66528072 1 PNUTBONK to PHP ₱ 0.02766712 1 PNUTBONK to EGP ￡E. 0.02305433 1 PNUTBONK to BRL R$ 0.00266474 1 PNUTBONK to CAD C$ 0.00065897 1 PNUTBONK to BDT ৳ 0.05806632 1 PNUTBONK to NGN ₦ 0.72768085 1 PNUTBONK to UAH ₴ 0.01985087 1 PNUTBONK to VES Bs 0.059163 1 PNUTBONK to CLP $ 0.46657 1 PNUTBONK to PKR Rs 0.13477139 1 PNUTBONK to KZT ₸ 0.2577679 1 PNUTBONK to THB ฿ 0.01560364 1 PNUTBONK to TWD NT$ 0.01435785 1 PNUTBONK to AED د.إ 0.00176527 1 PNUTBONK to CHF Fr 0.0003848 1 PNUTBONK to HKD HK$ 0.00377104 1 PNUTBONK to MAD .د.م 0.00434824 1 PNUTBONK to MXN $ 0.00905723 1 PNUTBONK to PLN zł 0.00177008 1 PNUTBONK to RON лв 0.00210678 1 PNUTBONK to SEK kr 0.00464646 1 PNUTBONK to BGN лв 0.00080808 1 PNUTBONK to HUF Ft 0.16545919 1 PNUTBONK to CZK Kč 0.01021163 1 PNUTBONK to KWD د.ك 0.000145743 1 PNUTBONK to ILS ₪ 0.00164021

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pnut the Squirrel What is the price of Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) today? The live price of Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) is 0.000481 USD . What is the market cap of Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK)? The current market cap of Pnut the Squirrel is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PNUTBONK by its real-time market price of 0.000481 USD . What is the circulating supply of Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK)? The current circulating supply of Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) is 0.00238 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK)? The 24-hour trading volume of Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) is $ 53.56K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

