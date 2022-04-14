Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) Information Pnut is a squirrel-themed meme token blending cuteness + charity. First launched on Pumpfun. Relaunched on Solana’s Bonk. Slogan: "Pnut belongs on Bonk." Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/2kkwPP6Y5v4aSteLo2R6uqmx3aQ6Veb1xDcRXHsNbonk Buy PNUTBONK Now!

Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.00238 $ 0.00238 $ 0.00238 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0005557 $ 0.0005557 $ 0.0005557 Learn more about Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) price

Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PNUTBONK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PNUTBONK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PNUTBONK's tokenomics, explore PNUTBONK token's live price!

How to Buy PNUTBONK Interested in adding Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy PNUTBONK, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy PNUTBONK on MEXC now!

Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) Price History Analysing the price history of PNUTBONK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore PNUTBONK Price History now!

PNUTBONK Price Prediction Want to know where PNUTBONK might be heading? Our PNUTBONK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PNUTBONK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!