What is PARSIQ (PRQ)

The PRQ token is at the core of the PARSIQ ecosystem, providing access to all PARSIQ services and tools. Where PARSIQ’s infrastructure is required, the PRQ token is needed. Users can choose to either hold PRQ to access these services, or utilize PARSIQ’s IQ Protocol which when paired with our revolutionary tokenomics model creates a truly circular economy.

PARSIQ is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PARSIQ investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check PRQ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about PARSIQ on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PARSIQ buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

PARSIQ Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as PARSIQ, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PRQ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our PARSIQ price prediction page.

PARSIQ Price History

Tracing PRQ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PRQ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our PARSIQ price history page.

How to buy PARSIQ (PRQ)

Looking for how to buy PARSIQ? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PARSIQ on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PRQ to Local Currencies

1 PRQ to VND ₫ 1,553.6376 1 PRQ to AUD A$ 0.091512 1 PRQ to GBP ￡ 0.04428 1 PRQ to EUR € 0.0519552 1 PRQ to USD $ 0.05904 1 PRQ to MYR RM 0.2521008 1 PRQ to TRY ₺ 2.2706784 1 PRQ to JPY ¥ 8.5501728 1 PRQ to RUB ₽ 4.8961872 1 PRQ to INR ₹ 4.9900608 1 PRQ to IDR Rp 967.8686976 1 PRQ to KRW ₩ 82.6890624 1 PRQ to PHP ₱ 3.27672 1 PRQ to EGP ￡E. 2.9950992 1 PRQ to BRL R$ 0.333576 1 PRQ to CAD C$ 0.0814752 1 PRQ to BDT ৳ 7.196976 1 PRQ to NGN ₦ 94.9191984 1 PRQ to UAH ₴ 2.456064 1 PRQ to VES Bs 5.19552 1 PRQ to PKR Rs 16.6445568 1 PRQ to KZT ₸ 30.5744544 1 PRQ to THB ฿ 1.954224 1 PRQ to TWD NT$ 1.8131184 1 PRQ to AED د.إ 0.2166768 1 PRQ to CHF Fr 0.0484128 1 PRQ to HKD HK$ 0.45756 1 PRQ to MAD .د.م 0.5467104 1 PRQ to MXN $ 1.1560032

PARSIQ Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PARSIQ, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PARSIQ What is the price of PARSIQ (PRQ) today? The live price of PARSIQ (PRQ) is 0.05904 USD . What is the market cap of PARSIQ (PRQ)? The current market cap of PARSIQ is $ 18.32M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PRQ by its real-time market price of 0.05904 USD . What is the circulating supply of PARSIQ (PRQ)? The current circulating supply of PARSIQ (PRQ) is 310.26M USD . What was the highest price of PARSIQ (PRQ)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of PARSIQ (PRQ) is 0.9333 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of PARSIQ (PRQ)? The 24-hour trading volume of PARSIQ (PRQ) is $ 63.95K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!