What is Pastel (PSL)

The next generation NFT focused blockchain. Certifiable authenticity. Permanent storage. Negligible fees. Build, secure, and scale your Web3 ecosystem with Pastel. Pastel Network is a fully decentralized, developer-friendly layer-1 blockchain serving as the preeminent protocol standard for non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") and Web3 technology. PSL serves as the native, digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Pastel Network. By running on a specialized, purpose-built blockchain, PSL is the foundation for accessibility. Inherently, PSL empowers the permissionless, borderless economy for NFTs and Web3. PSL use-cases include: 1) Network Operations (Generate a PastelID, Mint NFTs, Submit Tickets, and Perform Open-API Requests), 2) Stake (Operate a SuperNode and stake collateral in exchange for providing computational resources, validation, and security services) and 3) Governance (Stakeholders are able to initiate and vote on various proposals).

Pastel is available on MEXC



How to buy Pastel (PSL)

Looking for how to buy Pastel? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

PSL to Local Currencies

1 PSL to VND ₫ 0.52972095 1 PSL to AUD A$ 0.0000312015 1 PSL to GBP ￡ 0.0000150975 1 PSL to EUR € 0.0000177144 1 PSL to USD $ 0.00002013 1 PSL to MYR RM 0.0000859551 1 PSL to TRY ₺ 0.0007741998 1 PSL to JPY ¥ 0.0029152266 1 PSL to RUB ₽ 0.0016693809 1 PSL to INR ₹ 0.0017013876 1 PSL to IDR Rp 0.3299999472 1 PSL to KRW ₩ 0.0281932728 1 PSL to PHP ₱ 0.001117215 1 PSL to EGP ￡E. 0.0010211949 1 PSL to BRL R$ 0.0001137345 1 PSL to CAD C$ 0.0000277794 1 PSL to BDT ৳ 0.002453847 1 PSL to NGN ₦ 0.0323632023 1 PSL to UAH ₴ 0.000837408 1 PSL to VES Bs 0.00177144 1 PSL to PKR Rs 0.0056750496 1 PSL to KZT ₸ 0.0104245218 1 PSL to THB ฿ 0.000666303 1 PSL to TWD NT$ 0.0006181923 1 PSL to AED د.إ 0.0000738771 1 PSL to CHF Fr 0.0000165066 1 PSL to HKD HK$ 0.0001560075 1 PSL to MAD .د.م 0.0001864038 1 PSL to MXN $ 0.0003941454

Pastel Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Pastel, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pastel What is the price of Pastel (PSL) today? The live price of Pastel (PSL) is 0.00002013 USD . What is the market cap of Pastel (PSL)? The current market cap of Pastel is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PSL by its real-time market price of 0.00002013 USD . What is the circulating supply of Pastel (PSL)? The current circulating supply of Pastel (PSL) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Pastel (PSL)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Pastel (PSL) is 0.016 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Pastel (PSL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Pastel (PSL) is $ 120.45K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

