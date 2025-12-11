The post Polkadot (DOT) Rises 4% as Crypto Markets Stabilize appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot gained 4% to $2.21 during the last 24 hours. The move occurred following a sharp volume spike that drove DOT from $2.12 to session highs of $2.39, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis model. The model showed that trading volumes surged 284% above the moving average during the breakout phase before declining as prices settled back toward $2.20. The token demonstrated measured institutional participation rather than aggressive accumulation, the model said. Overall 24-hour volumes ran 31% below weekly averages despite the intraday volatility, indicating selective rather than broad-based buying interest across the session, according to the model. DOT’s performance tracked broader cryptocurrency market dynamics with minimal divergence from sector sentiment. The broader market gauge, the CoinDesk 20 index, was 2.4% higher at publication time. Technical Analysis: Primary support confirmed at $2.19 with aggressive institutional buying on dips Resistance at $2.39 near the session peaks Current range of $0.20 represents 8.9% trading bandwidth indicating elevated volatility Exceptional spike to 15.89 million tokens during breakout phase versus 2.81 million average V-shaped recovery pattern confirms buyer presence at support levels Range compression around $2.19-$2.20 establishes near-term consolidation Higher lows structure maintains constructive technical bias Downside risk contained near $2.19 support level Upside targets remain at $2.39 resistance pending volume confirmation Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/12/10/polkadot-rises-4-as-crypto-markets-stabilize

The post NVIDIA Paves the Way for AI-Driven 6G with Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Dec 09, 2025 18:05 NVIDIA introduces the Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin to revolutionize AI-native 6G networks, providing a scalable, high-accuracy platform for next-generation telecommunications. NVIDIA has unveiled its Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin (AODT), a cutting-edge platform designed to facilitate the development of AI-native 6G networks. As the telecommunications industry transitions to new spectrums, such as FR3 (7–24 GHz), the need for a dynamic and accurate simulation environment becomes paramount, according to NVIDIA’s blog. The AODT aims to address these challenges by offering a scalable, high-accuracy platform that supports the design, simulation, and deployment of advanced Radio Access Networks (RAN). Transforming 6G Development with Digital Twins The shift to AI-driven 6G networks necessitates a departure from traditional “build and test” methodologies, which are both costly and time-consuming. NVIDIA’s AODT introduces a continuous integration/continuous development (CI/CD) approach, enabling seamless RAN software development through physically accurate digital twins. This transformative method allows developers to simulate and optimize network designs in a virtual environment before real-world deployment. The Three-Computer Solution NVIDIA’s three-computer solution underpins the AODT’s framework, facilitating the AI-RAN development cycle. The process begins with design and training, utilizing NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platforms like DGX and DGX Spark. Key software tools, including NVIDIA Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN and NVIDIA Sionna, enhance performance by simulating complex RAN systems and modeling advanced communication systems. The simulation bridge, powered by the AODT, provides a physics-accurate representation of real-world RF conditions. This ensures that simulations accurately predict physical deployments. Finally, field deployment is achieved through the NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer (ARC), which executes RAN functions in the field using CUDA-accelerated platforms. Overcoming Barriers to Digital Deployment The AODT addresses three primary barriers that have historically hindered digital deployment: accuracy, integration, and operation. By providing a physics-compliant environment, the…

