The drought in Hedera’s currently-active exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has passed on the altcoin’s Spot market price. With a 5.6% upswing in 24 hours, Hedera Hashgraphs’ native crypto currency is trading at $0.1429, still below key resistance levels. Sluggish ETF Action Takes Toll On HBAR’s Price This is mostly driven by the vague trading activity in Hedera’s ETF markets. According to the real-time data compiled from SoSoValue, the overall inflows stand at just above $82 million. Despite seeing substantial trading action during the debut days in late October, Hedera’s Wall Street appeal has plunged to low levels, facing zero inflowsContinue reading on DailyCoin.

The post Anthropic Unveils Claude AI Support for Nonprofits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Dec 02, 2025 14:43 Anthropic launches Claude for Nonprofits, offering AI training and discounted tools to enhance nonprofit operations and impact. A collaboration with GivingTuesday aims to maximize resource efficiency. Anthropic has announced the launch of ‘Claude for Nonprofits’, a new initiative designed to empower nonprofit organizations with advanced AI capabilities, according to Anthropic. This program aims to help nonprofits maximize their impact through discounted access to AI tools and free training resources. Partnering with GivingTuesday In collaboration with the global movement GivingTuesday, Anthropic is offering nonprofits up to a 75% discount on Claude’s AI services. This initiative is set to enhance the operational efficiency of organizations tackling societal challenges with limited resources. AI Tools and Training The program includes access to Claude’s advanced AI models, such as Claude Sonnet 4.5 and Claude Haiku 4.5, designed for tasks ranging from grant writing to program analysis. Larger organizations can also request access to Claude Opus 4.5. Additionally, Anthropic is providing a free course titled ‘AI Fluency for Nonprofits’, developed in partnership with GivingTuesday. This course aims to equip nonprofit teams with the skills to effectively integrate AI into their workflows, covering areas like donor engagement and program evaluation. Expanding Connectivity Claude for Nonprofits integrates with various platforms including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Asana, Slack, and Box. New connectors have been added for nonprofit tools such as Blackbaud, Candid, and Benevity, enhancing data management and fundraising capabilities. Success Stories Numerous organizations have already benefited from Claude’s AI solutions. For instance, the Epilepsy Foundation uses Claude to provide 24/7 support to millions of Americans, while the International Rescue Committee leverages Claude for rapid data analysis in humanitarian contexts. IDinsight reports significant efficiency gains, completing tasks up to 16 times faster. Anthropic’s initiative with…

The post Binance, Bitget, HashKey & KuCoin Lead Hong Kong Fire Relief appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto companies pledge millions to support survivors and rebuild communities devastated by the Tai Po fire. Binance, HashKey and others provide financial aid to assist displaced families and emergency responders. Firefighters continue intense rescue efforts inside unstable structures as residents remain missing. The cryptocurrency sector has mounted an unprecedented humanitarian response to the devastating fire in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district that has claimed at least 65 lives, with hundreds of people still missing as of November 27. The blaze, which erupted at Wang Fuk Court shortly, is now considered the city’s deadliest fire in decades. The scale of destruction has left the city shaken, and support has been pouring in from across the community, including major crypto companies with strong ties to Hong Kong. Crypto Industry Steps In With Millions in Aid Several leading digital asset firms have announced donations to support emergency relief and long-term rebuilding efforts for the Tai Po community. Bitget Leading the relief effort is Bitget, which committed HK$12 million; the single largest disclosed donation from the sector. Bitget 将捐赠 HK$12,000,000 全力支援香港大埔宏福苑火灾受灾家庭及社区重建。捐款现已委托三家最具公信力的香港慈善机构执行： – 香港仁济医院 HK$5,000,000 支援紧急医疗、伤者治疗及受影响家庭康复 – 香港救世军 HK$3,500,000 提供经济援助、临时安置、生活物资及生活重建 – 香港保良局… pic.twitter.com/GvWuqadta2 — Bitget中文 (@Bitget_zh) November 28, 2025 Funds have been entrusted to three major Hong Kong charitable organisations to ensure transparency and proper distribution: Yan Chai Hospital will receive HK$5 million for emergency medical care and rehabilitation The Salvation Army Hong Kong will receive HK$3.5 million for temporary housing, supplies and family support Po Leung Kuk will receive HK$3.5 million for counselling and long-term community services. Related: North Korea’s Lazarus Group Linked to $37M Upbit Hack, Timing Clashes with $10B Naver Deal Binance Binance pledged HK$10 million, saying its goal is to provide practical support to residents of Wang Fuk Court as they begin rebuilding their homes. 💛心繫香港：幣安將向香港捐款1000萬港幣支持救援重建 為切實協助救災及後續重建工作，幣安將通過相關渠道向災區進行捐贈，支持宏福苑居民重建家園，略盡綿薄之力。 我們向所有大埔受災民眾致以深切慰問，祈願逝者安息，生者堅強🙏 pic.twitter.com/A4rThj5kgZ — 币安Binance华语…

