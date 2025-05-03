What is Real Games (RG)

Real Games is a meme coin games aggregator and beyond. We give utility to meme coins through our Meme Vault (aka Lottotron). Users can deposit meme coins and win a share of the pool, turning their meme bags into potential gains, all in the Telegram mini app.

Real Games is available on MEXC



RG to Local Currencies

What is the price of Real Games (RG) today? The live price of Real Games (RG) is 0.000075 USD . What is the market cap of Real Games (RG)? The current market cap of Real Games is $ 21.56K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RG by its real-time market price of 0.000075 USD . What is the circulating supply of Real Games (RG)? The current circulating supply of Real Games (RG) is 287.50M USD . What was the highest price of Real Games (RG)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Real Games (RG) is 0.0138 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Real Games (RG)? The 24-hour trading volume of Real Games (RG) is $ 542.63 USD .

