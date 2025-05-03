What is ROCO FINANCE (ROCO)

ROCO is a decentralized GAMEFI platform which provides blockchain services to game developers, content creators and player communities through the blockchain network. Roco developed on AVAX network for using in Roco Finance’s own game ecosystem and partner games. Roco Finance plans to drive the evolution of online gaming with targeted industry focused solutions to help promising gaming projects reach their full potential.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ROCO FINANCE What is the price of ROCO FINANCE (ROCO) today? The live price of ROCO FINANCE (ROCO) is 0.01923 USD . What is the market cap of ROCO FINANCE (ROCO)? The current market cap of ROCO FINANCE is $ 332.66K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ROCO by its real-time market price of 0.01923 USD . What is the circulating supply of ROCO FINANCE (ROCO)? The current circulating supply of ROCO FINANCE (ROCO) is 17.30M USD . What was the highest price of ROCO FINANCE (ROCO)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of ROCO FINANCE (ROCO) is 4.29 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ROCO FINANCE (ROCO)? The 24-hour trading volume of ROCO FINANCE (ROCO) is $ 16.22K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

