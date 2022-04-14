Spice (SAFFRONFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Spice (SAFFRONFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Spice (SAFFRONFI) Information Saffron Finance is a protocol that allows users (i.e. liquidity providers) to have access to customizable and dynamic risk/reward exposures on the pools that they choose to interact with. The protocol's main use case is to act as an intermediary between liquidity providers and lending protocols, where liquidity providers can provide liquidity to lending protocols through various SFI tranches. The protocol's native token SFI is used to gain access to specified tranches on the protocol via staking as well as to govern the protocol. Official Website: https://www.saffron.finance/#Acad Whitepaper: https://docs.saffron.finance/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xb753428af26e81097e7fd17f40c88aaa3e04902c Buy SAFFRONFI Now!

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 100.00K
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.20M
All-Time High: $ 61.34
All-Time Low: $ 13.984935242350309
Current Price: $ 32.05

Spice (SAFFRONFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Spice (SAFFRONFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SAFFRONFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SAFFRONFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SAFFRONFI's tokenomics, explore SAFFRONFI token's live price!

