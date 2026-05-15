Sandbox to Solomon Islands Dollar Conversion Table
SAND to SBD Conversion Table
SBD to SAND Conversion Table
- 1 SAND0.632835 SBD
- 5 SAND3.16 SBD
- 10 SAND6.33 SBD
- 50 SAND31.64 SBD
- 100 SAND63.28 SBD
- 1,000 SAND632.83 SBD
- 5,000 SAND3,164.17 SBD
- 10,000 SAND6,328.35 SBD
- 1 SBD1.580 SAND
- 5 SBD7.900 SAND
- 10 SBD15.80 SAND
- 50 SBD79.0095 SAND
- 100 SBD158.01 SAND
- 1,000 SBD1,580 SAND
- 5,000 SBD7,900 SAND
- 10,000 SBD15,801 SAND
Sandbox (SAND) is currently trading at SI$ 0.632835 SBD , reflecting a -1.16% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at SI$653.56K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of SI$1.86B SBD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Sandbox Price page.
23.64B SBD
Circulation Supply
653.56K
24-Hour Trading Volume
1.86B SBD
Market Cap
-1.16%
Price Change (1D)
SI$ 0.08106
24H High
SI$ 0.07668
24H Low
The SAND to SBD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Sandbox's fluctuations against SBD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Sandbox price.
SAND to SBD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 SAND = 0.632835 SBD | 1 SBD = 1.580 SAND
Today, the exchange rate for 1 SAND to SBD is 0.632835 SBD.
Buying 5 SAND will cost 3.16 SBD and 10 SAND is valued at 6.33 SBD.
1 SBD can be traded for 1.580 SAND.
50 SBD can be converted to 79.0095 SAND, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 SAND to SBD has changed by +1.40% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.16%, reaching a high of 0.652309 SBD and a low of 0.617062 SBD.
One month ago, the value of 1 SAND was 0.627846 SBD, which represents a +0.79% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, SAND has changed by -0.075322 SBD, resulting in a -10.64% change in its value.
SAND to SBD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Sandbox (SAND) has fluctuated between 0.617062 SBD and 0.652309 SBD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.613843 SBD to a high of 0.68482 SBD. You can view detailed SAND to SBD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|SI$ 0.64
|SI$ 0.64
|SI$ 0.64
|SI$ 0.72
|Low
|SI$ 0.56
|SI$ 0.56
|SI$ 0.56
|SI$ 0.56
|Average
|SI$ 0.56
|SI$ 0.64
|SI$ 0.56
|SI$ 0.64
|Volatility
|+5.68%
|+11.37%
|+19.70%
|+26.37%
|Change
|+2.01%
|+1.40%
|+0.79%
|-11.35%
Sandbox Price Forecast in SBD for 2027 and 2030
Sandbox’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential SAND to SBD forecasts for the coming years:
SAND Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Sandbox could reach approximately SI$0.664477, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
SAND Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, SAND may rise to around SI$0.769215 SBD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Sandbox Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Sandbox Overview
Solomon Islands Dollar Overview
SAND to SBD Market Statistics
3,000,000,000
ETH
Current SAND to SBD Exchange Rate
The live Sandbox (SAND) price today is SI$ 0.63323718475434094563, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAND to SBD conversion rate is SI$ 0.63323718475434094563 per SAND.
Discover More Sandbox on MEXC
The Solomon Islands Dollar (SBD) is the official currency of the Solomon Islands, a nation located in the Pacific Ocean, east of Papua New Guinea. This fiat currency plays a pivotal role in the country's economy, serving as the primary medium of exchange for goods and services. It is managed by the Central Bank of Solomon Islands, which is responsible for maintaining the stability of the currency and the wider financial system.
Being a fiat currency, the Solomon Islands Dollar is not backed by a physical commodity like gold or silver. Instead, its value is derived from the economic stability and creditworthiness of the Solomon Islands' government. This gives the Central Bank the flexibility to manage the money supply, which can help to steer the country's economic direction.
In the everyday economic life of the Solomon Islands, the Dollar is used in a variety of transactions, from buying goods at local markets to paying for public services. It is available in both coin and banknote forms, with different denominations to facilitate a wide range of transactions. The currency's design often features local cultural elements and historical figures, reflecting the country's rich heritage.
The Solomon Islands Dollar also plays a role in the country's international trade. It is exchanged with foreign currencies at rates that fluctuate based on various economic factors, such as trade balances and interest rates. This exchange process is crucial for the country's import and export activities, as it allows goods and services to be priced in a common currency.
In conclusion, the Solomon Islands Dollar is more than just a medium of exchange; it is a symbol of the nation's economic sovereignty. It plays a critical role in the country's economic activities, from everyday transactions to international trade. As a fiat currency, its value is not tied to a physical commodity, giving the Central Bank the ability to manage the money supply in response to economic conditions.
SAND Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
SAND/USDT
|0.07
|Trade
SAND/USDC
|0.07
|Trade
The table above shows a list of SAND Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Sandbox is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell SAND at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
SANDUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore SAND Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Sandbox futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Sandbox with SBD in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit SBD
Fund your account with SBD using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Sandbox
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Sandbox, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited SBD.
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SAND and SBD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Sandbox (SAND) vs USD: Market Comparison
Sandbox Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.07864
- 7-Day Change: +1.40%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.79%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including SAND, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SBD, the USD price of SAND remains the primary market benchmark.
[SAND Price] [SAND to USD]
Solomon Islands Dollar (SBD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SBD/USD): 0.12429606477415965
- 7-Day Change: +0.04%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.04%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SBD means you will pay less to get the same amount of SAND.
- A weaker SBD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy SAND securely with SBD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the SAND to SBD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Sandbox (SAND) and Solomon Islands Dollar (SBD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in SAND, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the SAND to SBD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SBD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SBD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SBD's strength. When SBD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like SAND, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Sandbox, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for SAND may rise, impacting its conversion to SBD.
Convert SAND to SBD Instantly
Use our real-time SAND to SBD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the SAND to SBD exchange rate calculated in India?
The SAND to SBD exchange rate in India is based on the current value of SAND (often in SBD), converted to SBD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the SAND to SBD exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The SAND to SBD rate changes frequently because both SAND and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed SAND to SBD in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the SAND to SBD rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the SAND to SBD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert SAND to SBD, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my SAND to SBD conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of SAND against SBD over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the SAND to SBD rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SBD, influencing the conversion rate even if SAND remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the SAND to SBD exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the SAND to SBD rate.
Can I compare the SAND to SBD rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the SAND to SBD rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the SAND to SBD rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the SAND price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the SAND to SBD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target SAND to SBD price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences SAND and SBD in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for SAND and SBD.
What's the difference between converting SAND to SBD and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between SAND and SBD. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is SAND to SBD a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track SAND prices in SBD or stablecoins. SAND to SBD is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the SAND to SBD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. SBD may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive SAND to SBD rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Sandbox News and Market Updates
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How to Buy Sandbox
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SAND/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade SAND/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
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Why Buy Sandbox with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.