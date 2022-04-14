Soulbound TV (SBX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Soulbound TV (SBX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Soulbound TV (SBX) Information Soulbound.TV is a next-gen livestreaming platform merging Twitch-like interactivity with advanced Web3 features to deepen streamer to viewer engagement and monetize IP, time and attention effectively. Think Twitch, with advanced crypto-enabled functionality and innovation. Soulbound defines and leads a new vertical in Web3: StreamFi - where attention becomes capital, and interaction becomes value. Official Website: https://soulbound.tv Whitepaper: https://soulbound.gitbook.io/sbtv Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x84fcb6f9031fce00bb89433d5df9e69a6ba3a4f8 Buy SBX Now!

Soulbound TV (SBX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Soulbound TV (SBX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.001829 $ 0.001829 $ 0.001829 Learn more about Soulbound TV (SBX) price

Soulbound TV (SBX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Soulbound TV (SBX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SBX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SBX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SBX's tokenomics, explore SBX token's live price!

Soulbound TV (SBX) Price History Analysing the price history of SBX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

SBX Price Prediction Want to know where SBX might be heading? Our SBX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

