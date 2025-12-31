SCI6900 Price Today

The live SCI6900 (SCI6900) price today is $ 0.0001094, with a 3.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCI6900 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0001094 per SCI6900.

SCI6900 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- SCI6900. During the last 24 hours, SCI6900 traded between $ 0.0001089 (low) and $ 0.00012 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SCI6900 moved -0.37% in the last hour and +3.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.80K.

SCI6900 (SCI6900) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 54.80K$ 54.80K $ 54.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 109.40K$ 109.40K $ 109.40K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

