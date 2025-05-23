What is Scotty AI on Solana (SCOTTYV2)

In the wild west of crypto, one name stands above the rest—Scotty the AI. More than just a memecoin, Scotty is an AI-powered guardian, trader, and degen companion, designed to navigate the chaos of the blockchain with intelligence, speed, and meme-fueled precision.

How to buy Scotty AI on Solana (SCOTTYV2)

Looking for how to buy Scotty AI on Solana? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Scotty AI on Solana on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SCOTTYV2 to Local Currencies

1 SCOTTYV2 to VND ₫ 6.384609 1 SCOTTYV2 to AUD A$ 0.00038097 1 SCOTTYV2 to GBP ￡ 0.00018177 1 SCOTTYV2 to EUR € 0.00021663 1 SCOTTYV2 to USD $ 0.000249 1 SCOTTYV2 to MYR RM 0.00105327 1 SCOTTYV2 to TRY ₺ 0.00968112 1 SCOTTYV2 to JPY ¥ 0.03549495 1 SCOTTYV2 to RUB ₽ 0.01978803 1 SCOTTYV2 to INR ₹ 0.02118243 1 SCOTTYV2 to IDR Rp 4.01612847 1 SCOTTYV2 to KRW ₩ 0.34016388 1 SCOTTYV2 to PHP ₱ 0.01377966 1 SCOTTYV2 to EGP ￡E. 0.01242012 1 SCOTTYV2 to BRL R$ 0.00140436 1 SCOTTYV2 to CAD C$ 0.00034113 1 SCOTTYV2 to BDT ৳ 0.03033816 1 SCOTTYV2 to NGN ₦ 0.39586518 1 SCOTTYV2 to UAH ₴ 0.01033848 1 SCOTTYV2 to VES Bs 0.023406 1 SCOTTYV2 to PKR Rs 0.07019808 1 SCOTTYV2 to KZT ₸ 0.1273635 1 SCOTTYV2 to THB ฿ 0.00812736 1 SCOTTYV2 to TWD NT$ 0.00746253 1 SCOTTYV2 to AED د.إ 0.00091383 1 SCOTTYV2 to CHF Fr 0.00020418 1 SCOTTYV2 to HKD HK$ 0.00194967 1 SCOTTYV2 to MAD .د.م 0.00228831 1 SCOTTYV2 to MXN $ 0.00479076

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Scotty AI on Solana What is the price of Scotty AI on Solana (SCOTTYV2) today? The live price of Scotty AI on Solana (SCOTTYV2) is 0.000249 USD . What is the market cap of Scotty AI on Solana (SCOTTYV2)? The current market cap of Scotty AI on Solana is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SCOTTYV2 by its real-time market price of 0.000249 USD . What is the circulating supply of Scotty AI on Solana (SCOTTYV2)? The current circulating supply of Scotty AI on Solana (SCOTTYV2) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Scotty AI on Solana (SCOTTYV2)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of Scotty AI on Solana (SCOTTYV2) is 0.0014699 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Scotty AI on Solana (SCOTTYV2)? The 24-hour trading volume of Scotty AI on Solana (SCOTTYV2) is $ 82.01K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

