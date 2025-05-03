Join MEXC Today
Shiden Price(SDN)
The current price of Shiden (SDN) today is 0.05902 USD with a current market cap of $ 3.88M USD. SDN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shiden Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 304.04 USD
- Shiden price change within the day is -1.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 65.79M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SDN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SDN price information.
Track the price changes of Shiden for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0008562
|-1.43%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00251
|-4.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.01813
|-23.50%
|90 Days
|$ -0.05868
|-49.86%
Today, SDN recorded a change of $ -0.0008562 (-1.43%), reflecting its latest market activity.Shiden 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00251 (-4.08%), showing the token's short-term performance.Shiden 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SDN saw a change of $ -0.01813 (-23.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Shiden 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.05868 (-49.86%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Shiden: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.76%
-1.43%
-6.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shiden Network is a canary network that acts as an R&D chain of Plasm Network. PLM token holders can claim SDN tokens, the native token of Shiden Network, at a 1:1 ratio.
|1 SDN to VND
₫1,553.1113
|1 SDN to AUD
A$0.091481
|1 SDN to GBP
￡0.044265
|1 SDN to EUR
€0.0519376
|1 SDN to USD
$0.05902
|1 SDN to MYR
RM0.2520154
|1 SDN to TRY
₺2.2764014
|1 SDN to JPY
¥8.551998
|1 SDN to RUB
₽4.8833148
|1 SDN to INR
₹4.9948626
|1 SDN to IDR
Rp967.5408288
|1 SDN to KRW
₩82.6610512
|1 SDN to PHP
₱3.2850532
|1 SDN to EGP
￡E.2.9958552
|1 SDN to BRL
R$0.333463
|1 SDN to CAD
C$0.0814476
|1 SDN to BDT
৳7.194538
|1 SDN to NGN
₦94.5830912
|1 SDN to UAH
₴2.455232
|1 SDN to VES
Bs5.07572
|1 SDN to PKR
Rs16.6389184
|1 SDN to KZT
₸30.3752332
|1 SDN to THB
฿1.953562
|1 SDN to TWD
NT$1.8125042
|1 SDN to AED
د.إ0.2166034
|1 SDN to CHF
Fr0.0483964
|1 SDN to HKD
HK$0.457405
|1 SDN to MAD
.د.م0.5465252
|1 SDN to MXN
$1.1556116
For a more in-depth understanding of Shiden, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
