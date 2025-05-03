What is SERO (SERO)

SERO is a next-generation privacy blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the issuance of privacy coins and anonymous assets. Known as a private version of Ethereum, SERO uses zero-knowledge proofs, a cryptographic method that performs better than the one used by ZCash. With native anonymous transactions, SERO is the world's first true privacy platform for Decentralized Applications(DApps). SERO also employs the most advanced POW + POS consensus, which provides significantly better network security and performance than POW consensus-based blockchains. The project is funded by former IDG co-founder Mr. Suyang Zhang, LD Capital and Quantum Investment Fund, and is currently collaborating with major mining pools such as F2Pool.

SERO Price Prediction

SERO Price History

How to buy SERO (SERO)

SERO to Local Currencies

SERO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SERO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SERO What is the price of SERO (SERO) today? The live price of SERO (SERO) is 0.005347 USD . What is the market cap of SERO (SERO)? The current market cap of SERO is $ 2.32M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SERO by its real-time market price of 0.005347 USD . What is the circulating supply of SERO (SERO)? The current circulating supply of SERO (SERO) is 433.93M USD . What was the highest price of SERO (SERO)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of SERO (SERO) is 0.48 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SERO (SERO)? The 24-hour trading volume of SERO (SERO) is $ 54.17K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

