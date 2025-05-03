What is Sentient AI (SETAI)

Sentient AI is an AI agent, a chatbot & personal assistant that generates creative life solutions by outstanding critical thinking and empathetic responses. It perceives the world around it and responds with empathy and creativity to those perceptions. The first AI Agent Launchpad, belonging to the SETAI ecosystem, empowers investors to optimize their token assets and gain access to early investment across Web3 space.

How to buy Sentient AI (SETAI)

You can easily purchase Sentient AI on MEXC by following step-by-step guides available on the platform.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sentient AI What is the price of Sentient AI (SETAI) today? The live price of Sentient AI (SETAI) is 0.004374 USD . What is the market cap of Sentient AI (SETAI)? The current market cap of Sentient AI is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SETAI by its real-time market price of 0.004374 USD . What is the circulating supply of Sentient AI (SETAI)? The current circulating supply of Sentient AI (SETAI) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Sentient AI (SETAI)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Sentient AI (SETAI) is 0.059 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Sentient AI (SETAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Sentient AI (SETAI) is $ 95.45K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

