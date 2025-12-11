EthXY to Indian Rupee Conversion Table
SEXY to INR Conversion Table
The table above displays real-time EthXY to Indian Rupee (SEXY to INR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 SEXY to 10,000 SEXY. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked SEXY amounts using the latest INR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom SEXY to INR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
INR to SEXY Conversion Table
The table above shows real-time Indian Rupee to EthXY (INR to SEXY) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 INR to 10,000 INR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much EthXY you can get at current rates based on commonly used INR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
EthXY (SEXY) is currently trading at ₹ 1.20 INR , reflecting a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₹0.00 with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₹0.00 INR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated EthXY Price page.
The SEXY to INR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track EthXY's fluctuations against INR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current EthXY price.
SEXY to INR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 SEXY = 1.20 INR | 1 INR = 0.8316 SEXY
Today, the exchange rate for 1 SEXY to INR is 1.20 INR.
Buying 5 SEXY will cost 6.01 INR and 10 SEXY is valued at 12.02 INR.
1 INR can be traded for 0.8316 SEXY.
50 INR can be converted to 41.58 SEXY, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 SEXY to INR has changed by +1.44% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of 1.202423767598592 INR and a low of 1.202423767598592 INR.
One month ago, the value of 1 SEXY was 2.0846221507279417 INR, which represents a -42.32% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, SEXY has changed by -4.412796002319814 INR, resulting in a -78.59% change in its value.
All About EthXY (SEXY)
Now that you have calculated the price of EthXY (SEXY), you can learn more about EthXY directly at MEXC. Learn about SEXY past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy EthXY, trading pairs, and more.
SEXY to INR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, EthXY (SEXY) has fluctuated between 1.202423767598592 INR and 1.202423767598592 INR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.9823251934845212 INR to a high of 1.8176173231141508 INR. You can view detailed SEXY to INR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
EthXY Price Forecast in INR for 2026 and 2030
EthXY’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential SEXY to INR forecasts for the coming years:
SEXY Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, EthXY could reach approximately ₹1.26 INR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
SEXY Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, SEXY may rise to around ₹1.53 INR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our EthXY Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
SEXY and INR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
EthXY (SEXY) vs USD: Market Comparison
EthXY Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.01333
- 7-Day Change: +1.44%
- 30-Day Trend: -42.32%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including SEXY, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to INR, the USD price of SEXY remains the primary market benchmark.
[SEXY Price] [SEXY to USD]
Indian Rupee (INR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (INR/USD): 0.011085055073324867
- 7-Day Change: -1.67%
- 30-Day Trend: -1.67%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger INR means you will pay less to get the same amount of SEXY.
- A weaker INR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy SEXY securely with INR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the SEXY to INR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between EthXY (SEXY) and Indian Rupee (INR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in SEXY, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the SEXY to INR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and INR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. INR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence INR's strength. When INR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like SEXY, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like EthXY, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for SEXY may rise, impacting its conversion to INR.
Convert SEXY to INR Instantly
Use our real-time SEXY to INR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert SEXY to INR?
Enter the Amount of SEXY
Start by entering how much SEXY you want to convert into INR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live SEXY to INR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date SEXY to INR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about SEXY and INR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add SEXY to your portfolio? Learn how to buy SEXY with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the SEXY to INR exchange rate calculated?
The SEXY to INR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of SEXY (often in USD or USDT), converted to INR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the SEXY to INR rate change so frequently?
SEXY to INR rate changes so frequently because both EthXY and Indian Rupee are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed SEXY to INR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the SEXY to INR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the SEXY to INR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert SEXY to INR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my SEXY to INR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of SEXY against INR over time?
You can understand the SEXY against INR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the SEXY to INR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken INR, impacting the conversion rate even if SEXY stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the SEXY to INR exchange rate?
EthXY halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the SEXY to INR rate.
Can I compare the SEXY to INR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the SEXY to INR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the SEXY to INR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the EthXY price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the SEXY to INR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but INR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target SEXY to INR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences EthXY and the Indian Rupee?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both EthXY and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting SEXY to INR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your INR into SEXY of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is SEXY to INR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor SEXY prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, SEXY to INR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the SEXY to INR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen INR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive SEXY to INR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
EthXY News and Market Updates
Wealth Building Ain’t Sexy, But Not Hard
Building wealth may not be the most exciting thing, but it’s not that difficult. So, what is the most underrated way to build wealth? You need to be self-disciplined with your money. Whatever amount of money you have, minimize your spending while putting the rest into things you understand the best. No, it’s not as easy as 1–2–3. It ain’t that simple. If it was, everyone would do it and be successfully wealthy However, I’ll say that it takes a change in mindset to come across building wealth for yourself and your family. I believe mindset holds most people back. With the right mindset, it makes a huge difference in how people think of money. When that happens, it can help improve their financial situation. That’s what I want to discuss in this post. The Real Numbers Behind People’s Struggles I regularly read articles pertaining to financial news or personal finance stuff regarding people who are struggling. I don’t get why personal finance seems more difficult than people think of, as it’s not hard or overcomplicated. But still, we see people struggle with managing their money, and it reflects as we see the latest numbers of where people are at. Based on one article I read not too long ago, the struggle is real. Here are some hard numbers to consider: 48% of Americans use credit cards to pay for their living expenses. The average American spends around $1506 on their credit card every month. For millennials, that number is higher on average, and is $2410 each month. 43% of credit card users spend more money than they earn. Looking at those numbers, it doesn’t look great. It shows a problem with people defaulting to the credit card instead. The overall financial health of Americans is really bad, and it doesn’t look like it’s improving. I believe it’s a lack of self-discipline when it comes to money. When you lack the discipline to manage your money carefully, you start to make bad decisions with your money. When you start to overspend, that’s when the money problems begin. It eventually becomes a never-ending cycle of spending and debt. None of which does you any favor in the long run. One of the best tips to succeeding in personal finance is spending less than you make. I believe it’s the first step you can start doing to get your financial house in order. Once you reduce your spending, you can look into where else you can utilize your money. That’s where saving and investing come in. But it comes down to figuring out what you understand best. So always invest in things that you understand the most. That’s how you’ll succeed in the long-run in life. Whether that’s in finances or mastering another skill, it’s possible. Those are some of the points I lay out in my latest article via my website. If you want to start building wealth in a simple manner, but need more guidance, I encourage you to check it out. I consider my tips to personal finance the best for any beginner in the personal finance space. So give it a read. Until tomorrow, -Eric Wealth Building Ain’t Sexy, But Not Hard was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story2025/09/22
A 27-year Wall Street trader: The AI bubble is about to burst! Bitcoin is no longer "sexy," and the market correction is just an appetizer.
Original text by David Lin Compiled & edited by: Yuliya, PaNews History doesn't simply repeat itself, but it often rhymes. In this episode by renowned YouTuber David Lin , Gareth Soloway, a 27-year veteran trader who witnessed the dot-com bubble and the 2008 financial crisis, analyzes the similarities between the current market and historical market tops. He believes that driven by the AI concept, market valuations have severely overdrawn the future, and a critical turning point has arrived; a 10% to 15% correction is just the beginning. Gareth not only issues warnings about the stock market but also expresses caution regarding the short-term trends of Bitcoin and gold. He systematically explains, from multiple perspectives including macroeconomics, industry insights, and technical charts, why he believes investors urgently need to prepare for the impending market volatility. The Relationship Between the AI Bubble and the Labor Market and Monetary Policy Host: There's no doubt the market is currently in a very interesting period. I noticed an article where Kevin Hassett, a former senior economic advisor to Trump, suggested that artificial intelligence might be leading to a "calm period" in the labor market. He mentioned that despite strong GDP growth in the second quarter of 2025, companies might reduce their need to hire college graduates because AI improves the productivity of existing employees. I've also seen reports of large consulting firms like McKinsey losing business as clients have moved to cheaper, leaner AI consulting firms. Do you think AI is a major driver of the stock market rally, but at the same time causing a slowdown in the labor market? Gareth: First, AI has undoubtedly contributed to the stock market rally. Data shows that 75% of the S&P 500's gains over the past two years have been directly related to AI-related stocks, with AI stocks consistently leading the market higher . However, I don't agree that the current weakness in the labor market is partly due to the AI boom. AI will inevitably have a greater impact on employment sooner or later , but the real reason right now lies in the significant uncertainty within the business sector. Of course, the stock market appears to be rising, but the reality is that people are still suffering from inflation, and I believe the actual inflation is higher than reported, causing consumers to slow down their spending (as seen in the performance of companies like Cava and Chipotle). This decrease in consumer spending has forced these companies to pause hiring. Host: The Federal Reserve is about to end quantitative tightening (QT) and may inject more liquidity through continued interest rate cuts. Do you think this will further boost the overall stock market? In other words, will the AI bubble get even bigger? Gareth: I think the AI bubble is at an inflection point. I believe the stock market has peaked and will see at least a 10% to 15% pullback. In fact, I mentioned before that a 10% pullback might begin in October, and the market did indeed peak at the end of October. While the decline from all-time highs hasn't been significant, I do believe a downward trend has begun. I want to discuss some of the reasons for this, as they are very noteworthy. First, there's the valuation metric. Current valuations are incorporating revenue from the next 5 years (until 2030) or even further into the stock price, meaning the price is priced in unrealized gains, which carries significant risk. Secondly, we must discuss how the funds flowed back and forth . For example, AMD received billions of dollars in investment from OpenAI, but in return, AMD gave OpenAI warrants to buy 100 million shares of AMD stock. Nvidia also gave OpenAI money so that OpenAI could buy or borrow chips from Nvidia. This is, in a way, a classic "Ponzi scheme" designed to maintain this positive momentum, while the reality is that the ecosystem is not as stable as it seems. Many companies also admit that "AI is great, but currently difficult to monetize." I do believe that AI is the future, but the question is, at this point in time, is it really worth such a high valuation? Another significant issue is data centers . Data center construction is currently stalled. Remember, the surge in AI stocks is largely due to the need to build all these data centers, and the need for chips. But the key point is that Microsoft has halted construction on two data centers, and Micron has halted one. Why? Because there isn't enough power. They need to obtain power, and they can't simply draw from the existing grid, because doing so would likely triple residents' electricity bills. So, if you were to feed all the energy into these data centers, it would actually overwhelm the average consumer. Finally, hyperscale data center companies are using a seven-year depreciation period to calculate the value of their chips . This is absurd. Data shows that due to rapid technological advancements and two consecutive years of high-intensity operation, a chip purchased at full price is worth only 10% of its original value after two years. When you spread depreciation over seven years, the annual depreciation becomes extremely small, making their reported profits appear higher. In reality, however, these hyperscale companies are severely overestimating their profits. Host: The questions you've raised have indeed been ongoing for some time, but nobody knows how long this situation will last or when it will stop. So, as a trader, how do you make actual investment decisions based on this information? After all, most people might agree with you, but would also say, "We don't know when the music will stop." Gareth: That's the scary part. If you ask ordinary people, most of them will say we're in a bubble, but they're still buying because they don't want to miss out on the rise and believe they can get out before the market reverses. This mentality was especially evident when the cryptocurrency market and other assets peaked in 2021. Looking at the weekly chart of the SMH (VanEck Semiconductor ETF), it basically covers all major semiconductor companies such as Broadcom, Nvidia, and AMD. The yellow line is the 200-week moving average. Looking back at 2020 and 2021, we can see a pattern in the deviation from the 200-week moving average: at past highs, the deviation from the 200-week moving average was as high as 102%, followed by a significant 45% pullback. In 2024, the deviation also reached 102%, followed by a 40% correction in the industry. Recently, the SMH (Semiconductor Manufacturing System) again reached a deviation of 102% a few weeks ago, indicating that the market may face new adjustment pressure. The 200-week moving average acts as the market's "base camp," eventually returning to its previous level when stock prices deviate too far. Based on current data, the semiconductor industry may be about to experience a significant correction. Market Correction and Bitcoin Analysis Host: That's certainly worrying, because as you mentioned earlier, the semiconductor industry is closely linked to other stocks in the technology sector and the broader economy, creating a kind of circular financing effect. I suspect that if any one of the large semiconductor stocks falls, it could drag down the entire market. Do you agree? Gareth: 100% agree. When 75% of the S&P 500's gains over the past two years have come from AI stocks, if those stocks fall, they will inevitably drag down the entire market. Furthermore, you have to consider other factors. Currently, 90% of GDP growth expectations are based on capital expenditures by these large tech companies. Now imagine if these big companies were to slightly cut their capital expenditures, the US economy could potentially fall into recession. So, we are on the verge of a correction that could trigger a larger-than-expected pullback. This market shakiness, especially in the tech sector, has already begun in the past few weeks. You've seen several very bad sell-offs; just last Friday, we experienced the biggest single-day sell-off since April. Host: You mentioned a 10% to 15% downside expectation earlier, and some leaders of major banks have expressed similar views. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon also stated in Hong Kong a few weeks ago that the stock market is likely to experience a 10% to 20% correction within the next 12 to 24 months. Morgan Stanley's CEO agreed, believing we should welcome this possibility because a 10% to 15% correction is a natural part of the cycle and not driven by some kind of macroeconomic cliff effect. They seem to think that even in a bull market, corrections of this magnitude are common. So, structurally speaking, are you still bullish? Gareth: As a short-term trader, I 'm more bearish recently, and I've been shorting stocks like Nvidia and SanDisk. Let me show you this chart of the S&P 500 index, and I'll show you why we may have already reached a top. A clear trend line forms from the 2020 COVID-19 low to the 2022 bear market low, and the S&P 500 has now touched the upper trendline, which is parallel to the 2021 bull market high. Historical data shows that when the market touches the upper trendline of this channel, a bear market-level pullback has occurred. Based on this, I believe a correction has begun, and the S&P 500 has topped out. The market is currently fluctuating because "buy the dip" investors have been brainwashed by large institutions and governments into believing that the market will never fall by more than 2% to 3% . When a 10% to 15% correction actually occurs, they will be very surprised. Host: Which tech stock do you think is most overvalued? You mentioned that you are shorting Nvidia. Gareth: I'm more inclined to short the semiconductor sector broadly. I think shorting Nvidia ahead of its earnings report is a bit risky, as it always has the potential to rise $10 or $20 after the report and then fall back down. There's a significant risk of pullback in the long term, both in terms of valuation and technicals. I'm also shorting and observing stocks like SanDisk that have moved very vertically last year/this year—these weekly charts suggest a reasonable pullback of 20%–30%. I'm not denying the fundamentals of these companies, but their technicals, valuations, and market structure make them very risky in the short term. Another important point to remember is that funds don't completely withdraw at the very beginning of a market top . In the early stages of a top formation, such as in 2007, we typically see a pullback, followed by a strong rally, then another pullback, and another rally, as buyers are trained to buy on dips. The biggest drops occur towards the end of the cycle, when everyone gives up and panics. Therefore, the initial formation of a top is usually slow because there's still buying pressure, but as prices fall, the rate of decline accelerates. Host: Okay, let's turn to Bitcoin. We'll be back later to ask Gareth for his year-end forecast for the S&P 500. Bitcoin has seen a significant pullback, falling below $100,000 and now below $95,000. What are your thoughts on Bitcoin now and the key support levels to come? Gareth: From a professional perspective, this high point was actually quite easy to identify. We discussed this a few months ago: if you connect the 2017 bull market high with the first high in 2021, this trend line perfectly predicted every recent top. So it's clear that the white line represents a resistance level. Only if we can rise again and break through this line will the arguments of those calling for absurdly high prices perhaps become valid. If the stock market falls and triggers panic, people will unfortunately sell Bitcoin. Currently, key support for Bitcoin is around $73,000 to $75,000 (many tops/breakouts have found support in this area) . If the bears win the battle, Bitcoin could return to $73,000 to $75,000, or even lower. If the bulls can hold this line, we could see a return to $127,000, $128,000, or even $130,000. Host: You mentioned the risks in the semiconductor sector, and we know that Bitcoin and tech stocks are interconnected. Why do you think Bitcoin has underperformed many semiconductor stocks and the tech sector as a whole this year? Bitcoin has essentially flat this year, while the Nasdaq is still rising. Gareth: There are several reasons: Bitcoin has recently become a "boring" asset . I know it sounds crazy, but when you see some chip stocks rising 30%, 40%, or even 100%, they look like the new "altcoins" with absurd gains. By comparison, Bitcoin seems less "sexy." Another factor is that we're starting to see institutional buying power isn't as aggressive as it used to be . Some crypto companies that previously established Bitcoin reserves are now facing financing difficulties, leading to reduced buying activity. We're even seeing this with MicroStrategy. Due to changes in lending conditions, MicroStrategy can no longer borrow the same level of funds to make large-scale purchases as it did in the past. So MicroStrategy is still buying, but its orders are much smaller than before. The final factor is de-risking . If you look back, risky assets tend to peak before the stock market. Bitcoin peaked in December 2017, and the stock market peaked in January 2018. Bitcoin peaked in November 2021, and the stock market peaked at the end of December of the same year. When people start de-risking, at least for large institutional funds, they first focus on the riskiest assets, namely cryptocurrencies. So, the de-risking process starts there and then spreads to the stock market like a cold. I think we're on the verge of seeing this happen. Host: Historically, Bitcoin and tech stocks have had a very close correlation, and Bitcoin has outperformed the stock market during past bull markets, but this time it hasn't. Does this mean Bitcoin is undervalued? Gareth: I still believe Bitcoin will eventually outperform the stock market because it remains a reserve-like digital gold asset. So when panic hits and de-risking begins, the price will be impacted. But once the dust settles, people will find that the stock market needs to fall further, and Bitcoin can be a recipient of some of that flow. To be clear, I still think Bitcoin could fall to $73,000-$75,000, or even lower , but I will gradually buy during the decline to build a long-term holding position. Host: Are you more optimistic or less optimistic about the altcoin market? Gareth: I'm cautious about altcoins . They're always changing, and there are always new hot technologies emerging. In my opinion, Ethereum needs to drop a bit more. My swing trading buy price for ETH is between $2800 and $2700 , which is a key support level. Gold, Risk Comparison and Long-Term Outlook Host: Let's talk about gold. Gold is currently holding firmly above $4,000 and is consolidating. Interestingly, I've noticed that videos about gold on my channel are starting to lose popularity. A month and a half ago, when gold prices surged above $4,000, people were very excited. Now it's basically formed a bottom around $4,000, and my interpretation is that people have accepted this as the "new normal." Is this the new normal? Is $4,000 now the bottom? Gareth: I personally believe gold still has some downside potential because it hasn't shaken out the weak hands yet. Markets typically tend to weed out these wavering holders before starting the next bull run . Comparing the gold price movements of 1979 and 2025 reveals almost identical patterns: an initial surge, followed by consolidation, and then several consecutive weeks of gains (9 consecutive weeks of gains in 1979 and 2025 also saw 9 weeks of gains). Historically, in 1979, the consolidation retraced to key support levels before initiating a new upward trend. Based on this analogy, I think gold might pull back to $3,600–$3,500 before starting its next major rally. But importantly, this time is different from 1979. In 1979 and the 1980s, then-Federal Reserve Chairman Volcker was raising interest rates. Now, Powell is cutting rates. In 1979, the debt-to-GDP ratio was 32%; now it's 130%. The current government is spending recklessly. So the difference is that in 1979, it took us 20 to 30 years to see new historical highs again. This time, I think we'll return to historical highs by next year. Reaching $5,000 next year is beyond my doubt. Host: In the short term, which asset—gold, Bitcoin, or stocks—faces the greatest downside risk? And in percentage terms, which should fall the most? Gareth: In percentage terms, Bitcoin has the highest volatility and the greatest short-term downside risk. If Bitcoin falls to my target price of $75,000 or $73,000, that would be a drop of about 23% from current levels. If gold falls to my target level of around $3,600, that would be about a 12% drop. Regarding the stock market, we've discussed a 10% to 15% pullback. This pullback would take us back to around 6,100, which is the previous pivot high that has now become technical support. The stock market is the most uncertain for me; it may be at a cyclical high, and we could see as much as 30% to 40% downside over the next few years, although I believe there will be a rebound after a 10% to 15% pullback. In terms of allocation, I would favor gold at these discussed target prices because it is relatively the least risky, followed by Bitcoin. Host: Structurally, you are more bullish on gold than on Bitcoin. Why? Gareth: The main problem with Bitcoin is the sheer amount of leverage in the system. People can invest with huge sums of money. It worries me when entities like MicroStrategy hold so much Bitcoin and are using leverage. As someone who makes a living analyzing trading risk, it really makes me a little nervous. If they get into trouble and are forced to liquidate, they could cause a Bitcoin crash bigger than we've ever seen before. Gold, on the other hand, is more diversified . Central banks around the world hold it, and they won't panic sell it, since they can print their own money anyway. So ultimately, at least for me, gold offers greater security. Host: I'd like to share a post by Ray Dalio that echoes your earlier point about "stimulating the market within a bubble." He mentions that the Federal Reserve announced the end of quantitative tightening (QT) and the start of quantitative easing (QE), which, however described, is an easing measure. How do you think this will affect the market? Gareth: I agree with Dalio's point: the Fed's technical shift in operations (stopping balance sheet reduction and implementing quantitative easing or similar actions) is injecting liquidity into a system that already has a bubble . The historical pattern of increasing debt during expansion and deleveraging during recession hasn't materialized in this cycle—we've been continuously accumulating debt, creating an even bigger bubble, and a bigger bubble means a bigger crash. The current situation may be even more severe than the financial crisis, and I think many people are struggling to fully grasp its scale. The US is approaching or entering a problem of a century-long cycle, which will "educate" many young investors who haven't experienced a major crash. It's often said that someone in every generation has to experience something like this. Most of those who experienced the Great Depression are no longer alive, and we seem to have forgotten those lessons— prudent financial management, avoiding overconsumption, and not accumulating huge debts. Host: What cautionary advice would you give to young traders who haven't yet experienced a major downturn or bubble burst? Gareth: Stay vigilant. Many new investors entered the market after the COVID-19 pandemic, and since then, we've only seen a V-shaped recovery, with the market hitting new highs within a month. They may assume the market can only go up. I've been trading since 1999, and I remember the Nasdaq taking over 15 years to reach a new high. But history isn't like that, and the market may take much longer to recover. Protecting your capital is key—trade with discipline, manage risk, and be aware of the systemic risks posed by the current monetary and debt situation. At least 60-70% of American households are likely already in recession , and the market rally has masked this reality; once the stock market falls and high-end consumption slows, in my view, regardless of the amount of capital expenditure on AI, the economy will decline.2025/11/20
Michael Burry Flags Banking System Fragility in Fed’s T-Bill Plan; Bitcoin Dips Below $91K
The post Michael Burry Flags Banking System Fragility in Fed’s T-Bill Plan; Bitcoin Dips Below $91K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Burry has cautioned2025/12/12
Why Is Crypto Up Today With Solana Back At $142 And XRP Above $2 – Are Analysts Right To Call Digitap ($TAP) The Best Crypto Presale 2026?
The crypto market gained ground on December 10th, coinciding with the Federal Reserve’s meeting. The odds of a Fed rate cut sharply rebounded in the prior weeks2025/12/12
