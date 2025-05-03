What is SHILL Token (SHILL)

Project SEED is a GameFi Metaverse Ecosystem built by a AAA Game Studio that aims to build a mobile-focused blockchain gaming ecosystem that utilizes Multi-Chain Hybrid Technology and integrates Game Hub, GameFi, DAO, ESports, and Growth Program. SHILL Token uses cases include: All in-game transactions Staking to receive various benefits Governance votes to determine the project development

SHILL Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SHILL Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SHILL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SHILL Token price prediction page.

SHILL Token Price History

Tracing SHILL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SHILL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SHILL Token price history page.

SHILL to Local Currencies

SHILL Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SHILL Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SHILL Token What is the price of SHILL Token (SHILL) today? The live price of SHILL Token (SHILL) is 0.0004842 USD . What is the market cap of SHILL Token (SHILL)? The current market cap of SHILL Token is $ 172.90K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SHILL by its real-time market price of 0.0004842 USD . What is the circulating supply of SHILL Token (SHILL)? The current circulating supply of SHILL Token (SHILL) is 357.07M USD . What was the highest price of SHILL Token (SHILL)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of SHILL Token (SHILL) is 0.2906 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SHILL Token (SHILL)? The 24-hour trading volume of SHILL Token (SHILL) is $ 5.64K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

