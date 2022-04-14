Solana Index Fund (SIF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Solana Index Fund (SIF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Solana Index Fund (SIF) Information SIF ($SIF) is described as the first on-chain index fund on Solana, designed to allow holders of the SIF token to indirectly benefit from the U.S. S&P 500 ETF ($SPYx). Official Website: https://solindexfund.com Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/GSdtu9Nm7kZ1x8ddtisXFthzxFM5CmuMrSnBFfnHokm6 Buy SIF Now!

Solana Index Fund (SIF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solana Index Fund (SIF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 53.02K $ 53.02K $ 53.02K All-Time High: $ 0.003724 $ 0.003724 $ 0.003724 All-Time Low: $ 0.000047022753982224 $ 0.000047022753982224 $ 0.000047022753982224 Current Price: $ 0.00005302 $ 0.00005302 $ 0.00005302 Learn more about Solana Index Fund (SIF) price

Solana Index Fund (SIF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Solana Index Fund (SIF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SIF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SIF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SIF's tokenomics, explore SIF token's live price!

