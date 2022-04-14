SKULL OF PEPE TOKEN (SKOP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SKULL OF PEPE TOKEN (SKOP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SKULL OF PEPE TOKEN (SKOP) Information SKOP MERGES THE SKULL WITH THE ICONIC CHARM OF PEPE, SOLIDIFYING ITS REIGN IN THE CRYPTO UNIVERSE. Official Website: https://linktr.ee/trystannft Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x6d3b8c76c5396642960243febf736c6be8b60562 Buy SKOP Now!

SKULL OF PEPE TOKEN (SKOP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SKULL OF PEPE TOKEN (SKOP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 150.00M $ 150.00M $ 150.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.25M $ 2.25M $ 2.25M All-Time High: $ 0.13499 $ 0.13499 $ 0.13499 All-Time Low: $ 0.008606942578188084 $ 0.008606942578188084 $ 0.008606942578188084 Current Price: $ 0.015 $ 0.015 $ 0.015 Learn more about SKULL OF PEPE TOKEN (SKOP) price

SKULL OF PEPE TOKEN (SKOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SKULL OF PEPE TOKEN (SKOP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SKOP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SKOP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SKOP's tokenomics, explore SKOP token's live price!

SKULL OF PEPE TOKEN (SKOP) Price History Analysing the price history of SKOP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

