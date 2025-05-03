Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
Smart Layer Network Price(SLN)
The current price of Smart Layer Network (SLN) today is 0.07145 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.78M USD. SLN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Smart Layer Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 57.61K USD
- Smart Layer Network price change within the day is -6.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 38.96M USD
Track the price changes of Smart Layer Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0052049
|-6.79%
|30 Days
|$ +0.01875
|+35.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.02341
|-24.68%
|90 Days
|$ -0.09995
|-58.32%
Today, SLN recorded a change of $ -0.0052049 (-6.79%), reflecting its latest market activity.Smart Layer Network 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01875 (+35.57%), showing the token's short-term performance.Smart Layer Network 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SLN saw a change of $ -0.02341 (-24.68%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Smart Layer Network 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.09995 (-58.32%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Smart Layer Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
-6.79%
-3.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Smart Layer has created a new digital asset paradigm through its innovative token standard ERC-5169 & TokenScript. It introduces a token front-end that can transform token liquidity and utility.
|1 SLN to VND
₫1,880.20675
|1 SLN to AUD
A$0.1107475
|1 SLN to GBP
￡0.0535875
|1 SLN to EUR
€0.062876
|1 SLN to USD
$0.07145
|1 SLN to MYR
RM0.3050915
|1 SLN to TRY
₺2.747967
|1 SLN to JPY
¥10.347389
|1 SLN to RUB
₽5.9253485
|1 SLN to INR
₹6.038954
|1 SLN to IDR
Rp1,171.311288
|1 SLN to KRW
₩100.070012
|1 SLN to PHP
₱3.965475
|1 SLN to EGP
￡E.3.6246585
|1 SLN to BRL
R$0.4036925
|1 SLN to CAD
C$0.098601
|1 SLN to BDT
৳8.709755
|1 SLN to NGN
₦114.8708795
|1 SLN to UAH
₴2.97232
|1 SLN to VES
Bs6.2876
|1 SLN to PKR
Rs20.143184
|1 SLN to KZT
₸37.001097
|1 SLN to THB
฿2.364995
|1 SLN to TWD
NT$2.1942295
|1 SLN to AED
د.إ0.2622215
|1 SLN to CHF
Fr0.058589
|1 SLN to HKD
HK$0.5537375
|1 SLN to MAD
.د.م0.661627
|1 SLN to MXN
$1.398991
For a more in-depth understanding of Smart Layer Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
