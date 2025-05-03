What is Shimmer (SMR)

Shimmer is the official L1 staging and validation network of the IOTA distributed ledger technology (DLT). It is a rapid innovation playground with short development cycles, allowing developers to build applications and use features that are not yet available on the IOTA mainnet.

Shimmer is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SMR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Shimmer on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Shimmer buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Shimmer Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Shimmer, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Shimmer Price History

Tracing SMR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy Shimmer (SMR)

The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Shimmer on MEXC.

SMR to Local Currencies

1 SMR to VND ₫ 16.762655 1 SMR to AUD A$ 0.00098735 1 SMR to GBP ￡ 0.00047775 1 SMR to EUR € 0.00056056 1 SMR to USD $ 0.000637 1 SMR to MYR RM 0.00271999 1 SMR to TRY ₺ 0.02449902 1 SMR to JPY ¥ 0.09225034 1 SMR to RUB ₽ 0.05282641 1 SMR to INR ₹ 0.05383924 1 SMR to IDR Rp 10.44262128 1 SMR to KRW ₩ 0.89215672 1 SMR to PHP ₱ 0.0353535 1 SMR to EGP ￡E. 0.03231501 1 SMR to BRL R$ 0.00359905 1 SMR to CAD C$ 0.00087906 1 SMR to BDT ৳ 0.0776503 1 SMR to NGN ₦ 1.02411127 1 SMR to UAH ₴ 0.0264992 1 SMR to VES Bs 0.056056 1 SMR to PKR Rs 0.17958304 1 SMR to KZT ₸ 0.32987682 1 SMR to THB ฿ 0.0210847 1 SMR to TWD NT$ 0.01956227 1 SMR to AED د.إ 0.00233779 1 SMR to CHF Fr 0.00052234 1 SMR to HKD HK$ 0.00493675 1 SMR to MAD .د.م 0.00589862 1 SMR to MXN $ 0.01247246

Shimmer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Shimmer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shimmer What is the price of Shimmer (SMR) today? The live price of Shimmer (SMR) is 0.000637 USD . What is the market cap of Shimmer (SMR)? The current market cap of Shimmer is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SMR by its real-time market price of 0.000637 USD . What is the circulating supply of Shimmer (SMR)? The current circulating supply of Shimmer (SMR) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Shimmer (SMR)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Shimmer (SMR) is 0.01986 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Shimmer (SMR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Shimmer (SMR) is $ 673.89 USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

