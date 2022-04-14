SOLS (SOLS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SOLS (SOLS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SOLS (SOLS) Information Sols is based on the indexing system of Solana inscriptions, and also provides BRC20 tokens with cross-chain access to the Solana network.There is another token with the same name. Please be careful to distinguish. The current contract address ends with QjbA.Please refer to its official website:https://sols.cc/ Official Website: https://sols.cc/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/Erg9C3kghTDShXho5a15v1gv62vyud6D9Mx1FV4hQjbA Buy SOLS Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.7199
All-Time Low: $ 0.000917755130923018
Current Price: $ 0.00465

SOLS (SOLS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SOLS (SOLS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOLS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOLS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOLS's tokenomics, explore SOLS token's live price!

