Sovryn (SOV) Information Sovryn is an open-source, trustless platform that will allow anyone to build and interact on Bitcoin to power future economies. Sovryn's primary focus is the launch of BitcoinOS, which will be a scalable network of interoperable rollups that share Bitcoin’s security. Official Website: https://sovryn.app/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/mbhvi379crhagtwp Block Explorer: https://explorer.rsk.co/address/0xefc78fc7d48b64958315949279ba181c2114abbd Buy SOV Now!

Market Cap: $ 5.75M
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 63.57M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.05M
All-Time High: $ 2.5
All-Time Low: $ 0.0875523654230788
Current Price: $ 0.0905

Sovryn (SOV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sovryn (SOV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOV's tokenomics, explore SOV token's live price!

