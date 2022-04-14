SpotSquad (SPOT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SpotSquad (SPOT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SpotSquad (SPOT) Information SpotSquad establishes a user-governed attention assetization protocol by tokenizing attention and deeply integrating it with Squad3 missions. It transforms users' attention-driven behaviors in Web3 (e.g., browsing, clicking, dwell time) into tradable, composable on-chain assets, empowering projects to precisely target audiences while allowing users to monetize by "selling their attention." Official Website: https://squad3.fun/ Whitepaper: https://spotsquad.gitbook.io/spotsquad Block Explorer: https://base.blockscout.com/token/0xFdfD772Fb743051211D5763DB70B862b99a0Db5f Buy SPOT Now!

SpotSquad (SPOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SpotSquad (SPOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.43325 $ 1.43325 $ 1.43325 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.000000000000000000000000038 $ 0.000000000000000000000000038 $ 0.000000000000000000000000038 Learn more about SpotSquad (SPOT) price

SpotSquad (SPOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SpotSquad (SPOT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SPOT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SPOT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SPOT's tokenomics, explore SPOT token's live price!

How to Buy SPOT Interested in adding SpotSquad (SPOT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SPOT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SPOT on MEXC now!

SpotSquad (SPOT) Price History Analysing the price history of SPOT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SPOT Price History now!

SPOT Price Prediction Want to know where SPOT might be heading? Our SPOT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SPOT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!