What is STP (STPT)

The STP (Standard Tokenization Protocol) Network aims to build a decentralized network designed to facilitate the discovery and usage of digital assets across global communities.

STP is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



How to buy STP (STPT)

You can easily purchase STP on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

STPT to Local Currencies

1 STPT to VND ₫ 1,831.78715 1 STPT to AUD A$ 0.1078955 1 STPT to GBP ￡ 0.0522075 1 STPT to EUR € 0.0612568 1 STPT to USD $ 0.06961 1 STPT to MYR RM 0.2972347 1 STPT to TRY ₺ 2.6772006 1 STPT to JPY ¥ 10.0809202 1 STPT to RUB ₽ 5.7727573 1 STPT to INR ₹ 5.8834372 1 STPT to IDR Rp 1,141.1473584 1 STPT to KRW ₩ 97.4929816 1 STPT to PHP ₱ 3.863355 1 STPT to EGP ￡E. 3.5313153 1 STPT to BRL R$ 0.3932965 1 STPT to CAD C$ 0.0960618 1 STPT to BDT ৳ 8.485459 1 STPT to NGN ₦ 111.9126931 1 STPT to UAH ₴ 2.895776 1 STPT to VES Bs 6.12568 1 STPT to PKR Rs 19.6244512 1 STPT to KZT ₸ 36.0482346 1 STPT to THB ฿ 2.304091 1 STPT to TWD NT$ 2.1377231 1 STPT to AED د.إ 0.2554687 1 STPT to CHF Fr 0.0570802 1 STPT to HKD HK$ 0.5394775 1 STPT to MAD .د.م 0.6445886 1 STPT to MXN $ 1.3629638

STP Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of STP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About STP What is the price of STP (STPT) today? The live price of STP (STPT) is 0.06961 USD . What is the market cap of STP (STPT)? The current market cap of STP is $ 135.21M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of STPT by its real-time market price of 0.06961 USD . What is the circulating supply of STP (STPT)? The current circulating supply of STP (STPT) is 1.94B USD . What was the highest price of STP (STPT)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of STP (STPT) is 0.15198 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of STP (STPT)? The 24-hour trading volume of STP (STPT) is $ 3.97M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

