The Animal Age (TAA) Information The Animal Age is an animal-themed metaverse, starting with our million-cat community, creating an animal-themed metaverse and providing more NFTs. Our animal NFTs will cooperate with many IPs, brands, and animal organizations. Users can raise adopted animals by consuming items obtained from daily goals and milestones. By interacting with animals, participating in competitions, and exploring the world, users can earn TAA coins as rewards. TAA coins can be used to buy more items to raise animals or sell on the market. Official Website: https://www.theanimalage.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.theanimalage.com Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x0b93701E4BA416fB2365b2eb871A146f4D66792e Buy TAA Now!

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 1.7
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.00000001223

The Animal Age (TAA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of The Animal Age (TAA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TAA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TAA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TAA's tokenomics, explore TAA token's live price!

