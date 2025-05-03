What is TSUBASA Governance (TSUGT)

“Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-” is a game based on the popular football manga “Captain Tsubasa” by Yoichi Takahashi. With over 70 million copies sold, the manga follows Tsubasa Ozora’s journey and growth as a football player. The game offers PvE and PvP modes, allowing players to experience story battles and compete against others. Players can develop and strengthen their unique NFT characters while competing for items against their “rivals.”

TSUBASA Governance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as TSUBASA Governance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TSUGT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our TSUBASA Governance price prediction page.

TSUBASA Governance Price History

Tracing TSUGT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TSUGT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our TSUBASA Governance price history page.

How to buy TSUBASA Governance (TSUGT)

TSUGT to Local Currencies

TSUBASA Governance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TSUBASA Governance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TSUBASA Governance What is the price of TSUBASA Governance (TSUGT) today? The live price of TSUBASA Governance (TSUGT) is 0.0016393 USD . What is the market cap of TSUBASA Governance (TSUGT)? The current market cap of TSUBASA Governance is $ 293.24K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TSUGT by its real-time market price of 0.0016393 USD . What is the circulating supply of TSUBASA Governance (TSUGT)? The current circulating supply of TSUBASA Governance (TSUGT) is 178.88M USD . What was the highest price of TSUBASA Governance (TSUGT)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of TSUBASA Governance (TSUGT) is 0.23988 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of TSUBASA Governance (TSUGT)? The 24-hour trading volume of TSUBASA Governance (TSUGT) is $ 55.26K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

