TSUBASA Governance (TSUGT) Tokenomics

TSUBASA Governance (TSUGT) Information “Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-” is a game based on the popular football manga “Captain Tsubasa” by Yoichi Takahashi. With over 70 million copies sold, the manga follows Tsubasa Ozora’s journey and growth as a football player. The game offers PvE and PvP modes, allowing players to experience story battles and compete against others. Players can develop and strengthen their unique NFT characters while competing for items against their “rivals.” Official Website: https://tsubasa-rivals.com/ Whitepaper: https://captain-tsubasa-rivals.gitbook.io/en/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x70e29b7e036b14d496431b77e0b6eb0008be6165 Buy TSUGT Now!

Market Cap: $ 104.70K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 178.88M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 585.30K
All-Time High: $ 0.23988
All-Time Low: $ 0.000496828364239706
Current Price: $ 0.0005853

TSUBASA Governance (TSUGT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of TSUBASA Governance (TSUGT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of TSUGT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TSUGT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

