Archethic is the very first biometric blockchain, developed over 8 years in collaboration with the CNRS Consensus Laboratory and protected by 11 biometric and blockchain patents. Its ARCH consensus offers unmatched scalability, using 99.9% less energy than major blockchains. Archethic is also revolutionizing the cold wallet industry by introducing the first hardware wallet that eliminates seed phrases, using biometric data as the private key. With a vision of creating a world without passwords, Archethic is set to transform security and decentralization, reshaping the future of online interactions.

