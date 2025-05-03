Valencia CF Logo

$0.2192
$0.2192$0.2192
+5.79%(1D)

VCF Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Valencia CF (VCF) today is 0.2176 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.20M USD. VCF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Valencia CF Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 56.72K USD
- Valencia CF price change within the day is +5.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.50M USD

Get real-time price updates of the VCF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VCF price information.

VCF Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Valencia CF for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.011997+5.79%
30 Days$ +0.0304+16.23%
60 Days$ -0.0095-4.19%
90 Days$ -0.0404-15.66%
Valencia CF Price Change Today

Today, VCF recorded a change of $ +0.011997 (+5.79%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Valencia CF 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0304 (+16.23%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Valencia CF 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, VCF saw a change of $ -0.0095 (-4.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Valencia CF 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0404 (-15.66%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

VCF Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Valencia CF: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1997
$ 0.1997$ 0.1997

$ 0.2288
$ 0.2288$ 0.2288

$ 2
$ 2$ 2

-0.51%

+5.79%

+16.36%

VCF Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.20M
$ 1.20M$ 1.20M

$ 56.72K
$ 56.72K$ 56.72K

5.50M
5.50M 5.50M

What is Valencia CF (VCF)

$VCF is the name of the only official Valencia Club de Fútbol Fan Token. Fan Tokens are digital assets that never expire. Think of them as your traditional membership, only with voting rights on official club decisions, unrivalled access to your team and incredible once in a lifetime experiences.

Valencia CF Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Valencia CF, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VCF? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Valencia CF price prediction page.

Valencia CF Price History

Tracing VCF's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VCF's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Valencia CF price history page.

How to buy Valencia CF (VCF)

VCF to Local Currencies

1 VCF to VND
5,726.144
1 VCF to AUD
A$0.33728
1 VCF to GBP
0.1632
1 VCF to EUR
0.191488
1 VCF to USD
$0.2176
1 VCF to MYR
RM0.929152
1 VCF to TRY
8.368896
1 VCF to JPY
¥31.512832
1 VCF to RUB
18.045568
1 VCF to INR
18.391552
1 VCF to IDR
Rp3,567.212544
1 VCF to KRW
304.761856
1 VCF to PHP
12.0768
1 VCF to EGP
￡E.11.038848
1 VCF to BRL
R$1.22944
1 VCF to CAD
C$0.300288
1 VCF to BDT
26.52544
1 VCF to NGN
349.837696
1 VCF to UAH
9.05216
1 VCF to VES
Bs19.1488
1 VCF to PKR
Rs61.345792
1 VCF to KZT
112.686336
1 VCF to THB
฿7.20256
1 VCF to TWD
NT$6.682496
1 VCF to AED
د.إ0.798592
1 VCF to CHF
Fr0.178432
1 VCF to HKD
HK$1.6864
1 VCF to MAD
.د.م2.014976
1 VCF to MXN
$4.260608

Valencia CF Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Valencia CF, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Valencia CF Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Valencia CF

