Vela Token Price(VELA)
The current price of Vela Token (VELA) today is 0.003269 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VELA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vela Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 56.93K USD
- Vela Token price change within the day is +21.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of Vela Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00057198
|+21.20%
|30 Days
|$ -0.002987
|-47.75%
|60 Days
|$ -0.005027
|-60.60%
|90 Days
|$ -0.022591
|-87.36%
Today, VELA recorded a change of $ +0.00057198 (+21.20%), reflecting its latest market activity.Vela Token 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.002987 (-47.75%), showing the token's short-term performance.Vela Token 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, VELA saw a change of $ -0.005027 (-60.60%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Vela Token 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.022591 (-87.36%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Vela Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+21.20%
-36.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vela Exchange is a decentralized exchange with advanced perpetual trading capabilities, community-focused incentives, and scalable infrastructure.
|1 VELA to VND
₫86.023735
|1 VELA to AUD
A$0.00506695
|1 VELA to GBP
￡0.00245175
|1 VELA to EUR
€0.00287672
|1 VELA to USD
$0.003269
|1 VELA to MYR
RM0.01395863
|1 VELA to TRY
₺0.12608533
|1 VELA to JPY
¥0.4736781
|1 VELA to RUB
₽0.27047706
|1 VELA to INR
₹0.27665547
|1 VELA to IDR
Rp53.59015536
|1 VELA to KRW
₩4.57843064
|1 VELA to PHP
₱0.18195254
|1 VELA to EGP
￡E.0.16593444
|1 VELA to BRL
R$0.01846985
|1 VELA to CAD
C$0.00451122
|1 VELA to BDT
৳0.3984911
|1 VELA to NGN
₦5.23876864
|1 VELA to UAH
₴0.1359904
|1 VELA to VES
Bs0.281134
|1 VELA to PKR
Rs0.92159648
|1 VELA to KZT
₸1.68242354
|1 VELA to THB
฿0.1082039
|1 VELA to TWD
NT$0.10039099
|1 VELA to AED
د.إ0.01199723
|1 VELA to CHF
Fr0.00268058
|1 VELA to HKD
HK$0.02533475
|1 VELA to MAD
.د.م0.03027094
|1 VELA to MXN
$0.06400702
