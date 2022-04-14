VitaWatch (VITA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into VitaWatch (VITA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

VitaWatch (VITA) Information VitaWatch is a Web3-powered smartwatch that transforms everyday activities—like walking, sleeping, and staying healthy—into on-chain value. Built on decentralized infrastructure (DePIN), VitaWatch combines AI-driven health tracking, digital identity (DID), and real-time rewards through the $VITA token. With features like NFC payments, step-based incentives, and user-owned health data, VitaWatch is more than a wearable—it’s your gateway to the Health-to-Earn economy and the physical layer of Web3. Official Website: https://vitawatch.xyz Whitepaper: https://vitawatch.gitbook.io/vitawatch-docs/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xCb7dE0808805EAf93166eC6b18B8c63af4197AfE Buy VITA Now!

VitaWatch (VITA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VitaWatch (VITA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.1099 $ 1.1099 $ 1.1099 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0049 $ 0.0049 $ 0.0049 Learn more about VitaWatch (VITA) price

VitaWatch (VITA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VitaWatch (VITA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VITA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VITA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VITA's tokenomics, explore VITA token's live price!

How to Buy VITA Interested in adding VitaWatch (VITA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy VITA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy VITA on MEXC now!

VitaWatch (VITA) Price History Analysing the price history of VITA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore VITA Price History now!

VITA Price Prediction Want to know where VITA might be heading? Our VITA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See VITA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!