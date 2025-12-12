The post Delhi to Lead the World in Web3, AI & Real-World Asset Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Delhi, September 2025 – India Blockchain Month (INBM) returns for its landmark second edition, reinforcing its stature as Asia’s most ambitious Web3 movement and one of the world’s largest community-driven blockchain festivals. Spearheaded by BlockOn Ventures and Web3preneur, the month-long innovation campaign will transform New Delhi into the global epicenter of Web3, AI, and Real-World Asset (RWA) adoption. Delhi at the Forefront of Decentralization This September, all roads lead to the Capital as INBM 2025 aligns with ETHGlobal Delhi Week (Sept 22–28). From regulators and policymakers to builders, founders, investors, creators, and communities, the movement is set to converge thousands of voices to accelerate Bharat’s decentralized future and showcase its innovation muscle to the world. 🌍 Eight Flagship Gatherings Across Two Iconic Venues Hosted at JW Marriott, Aerocity and Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, INBM 2025 will roll out eight blockbuster flagship events spotlighting: The trillion-dollar promise of Real-World Assets (RWA) AI x Web3 convergence shaping the future economy Women in Web3 – amplifying diversity and leadership Startup & VC Day – where founders meet capital Web3preneur Day – a no-frills, high-energy marketplace of ideas Web3preneur Summit – the defining stage for Bharat’s Web3 narrative Events Details 25th September, 2025 – JW Marriott Web3preneur Luncheon – Exclusive for Web3preneurs & CXOs AccInvest Elite Networking – Exclusive for CXOs, Founders, Investors & VCs GLOBLA: Blockchain Leadership Awards – Founders, Ecosystem Leaders and Influencers VNTR Investor Roundtable – VCs & Investors 26th September, 2025 – Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels Web3preneur Summit – Full Day Summit including multiple Stages and Event Access.( Include NONSTOP Stage) Web3conf India – Full Day event with stellar speaker lineup. I ❤️ RWA – Exclusive for RWA Delegates, Founders and Believers Women.web3preneurs – Exclusive for Womens in Web3. (Women Only Event) Regulatory Roundtable – Regulators, Govt., Policy experts.…

