Axelar to Rwandan Franc Conversion Table
WAXL to RWF Conversion Table
RWF to WAXL Conversion Table
- 1 WAXL88.75 RWF
- 5 WAXL443.74 RWF
- 10 WAXL887.47 RWF
- 50 WAXL4,437.36 RWF
- 100 WAXL8,874.72 RWF
- 1,000 WAXL88,747.22 RWF
- 5,000 WAXL443,736.12 RWF
- 10,000 WAXL887,472.24 RWF
- 1 RWF0.01126 WAXL
- 5 RWF0.05633 WAXL
- 10 RWF0.1126 WAXL
- 50 RWF0.5633 WAXL
- 100 RWF1.126 WAXL
- 1,000 RWF11.26 WAXL
- 5,000 RWF56.33 WAXL
- 10,000 RWF112.6 WAXL
Axelar (WAXL) is currently trading at RF 88.75 RWF , reflecting a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at RF3.50M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of RF103.85B RWF. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Axelar Price page.
1.72T RWF
Circulation Supply
3.50M
24-Hour Trading Volume
103.85B RWF
Market Cap
0.33%
Price Change (1D)
RF 0.0644
24H High
RF 0.0587
24H Low
The WAXL to RWF trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Axelar's fluctuations against RWF. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Axelar price.
WAXL to RWF Conversion Summary
As of | 1 WAXL = 88.75 RWF | 1 RWF = 0.01126 WAXL
Today, the exchange rate for 1 WAXL to RWF is 88.75 RWF.
Buying 5 WAXL will cost 443.74 RWF and 10 WAXL is valued at 887.47 RWF.
1 RWF can be traded for 0.01126 WAXL.
50 RWF can be converted to 0.5633 WAXL, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 WAXL to RWF has changed by -18.78% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.33%, reaching a high of 94.45 RWF and a low of 86.09 RWF.
One month ago, the value of 1 WAXL was 87.75 RWF, which represents a +1.13% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, WAXL has changed by 0.161332 RWF, resulting in a +0.18% change in its value.
WAXL to RWF Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Axelar (WAXL) has fluctuated between 86.09 RWF and 94.45 RWF, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 86.09 RWF to a high of 112.13 RWF. You can view detailed WAXL to RWF price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|RF 87.99
|RF 102.66
|RF 131.99
|RF 131.99
|Low
|RF 73.33
|RF 73.33
|RF 73.33
|RF 58.66
|Average
|RF 87.99
|RF 87.99
|RF 87.99
|RF 73.33
|Volatility
|+9.00%
|+23.60%
|+62.44%
|+79.38%
|Change
|-4.43%
|-19.54%
|+1.14%
|-0.36%
Axelar Price Forecast in RWF for 2027 and 2030
Axelar’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential WAXL to RWF forecasts for the coming years:
WAXL Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Axelar could reach approximately RF93.18, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
WAXL Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, WAXL may rise to around RF107.87 RWF, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Axelar Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Axelar Overview
Rwandan Franc Overview
WAXL to RWF Market Statistics
1,240,823,657.978546
ETH
Current WAXL to RWF Exchange Rate
The live Axelar (WAXL) price today is RF 88.747223918788326492, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAXL to RWF conversion rate is RF 88.747223918788326492 per WAXL.
Discover More Axelar on MEXC
The Rwandan Franc is the official currency of Rwanda, a small, landlocked country located in East Africa. As a fiat currency, the Rwandan Franc holds value because the government of Rwanda has declared it as the legal tender for all forms of economic transactions within the country. This means that the Rwandan Franc is used for a variety of daily transactions such as purchasing goods and services, paying taxes, and settling debts.
While it is not internationally recognized or widely traded on foreign exchange markets, the Rwandan Franc is integral to the Rwandan economy. Its value is largely driven by the country's economic performance, monetary policy, and inflation rates. The Central Bank of Rwanda, known as the National Bank of Rwanda, is responsible for issuing and regulating the Rwandan Franc, ensuring its stability and managing the country's monetary policy.
Fiat currencies like the Rwandan Franc are not backed by a physical commodity such as gold or silver. Instead, their value is derived from the trust and confidence of the people who use it. The Rwandan Franc's value, therefore, relies heavily on the economic stability of Rwanda and the faith of its citizens and businesses in the government's ability to manage the economy effectively.
In the context of the global financial system, the Rwandan Franc is relatively minor. However, within Rwanda, it plays a critical role in facilitating economic activity. It is used in everything from wage payments and pricing goods and services to savings and investments. Its stability is crucial for the economic well-being of Rwanda's citizens and businesses.
In conclusion, the Rwandan Franc, as a fiat currency, is an essential component of Rwanda's economy. Its value is not determined by any physical asset but by the trust of the people in the government's economic management. Despite its limited global significance, the Rwandan Franc is vital for the country's economic transactions and stability.
WAXL Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
WAXL/USDT
|0.06
|Trade
The table above shows a list of WAXL Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Axelar is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell WAXL at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore WAXL Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Axelar futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Axelar with RWF in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit RWF
Fund your account with RWF using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Axelar
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Axelar, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited RWF.
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WAXL and RWF in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Axelar (WAXL) vs USD: Market Comparison
Axelar Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.06051
- 7-Day Change: -18.78%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.13%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including WAXL, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to RWF, the USD price of WAXL remains the primary market benchmark.
[WAXL Price] [WAXL to USD]
Rwandan Franc (RWF) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (RWF/USD): 0.0006820901593784553
- 7-Day Change: -0.16%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.16%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger RWF means you will pay less to get the same amount of WAXL.
- A weaker RWF means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy WAXL securely with RWF on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the WAXL to RWF Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Axelar (WAXL) and Rwandan Franc (RWF) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in WAXL, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the WAXL to RWF rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and RWF-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. RWF Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence RWF's strength. When RWF weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like WAXL, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Axelar, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for WAXL may rise, impacting its conversion to RWF.
Convert WAXL to RWF Instantly
Use our real-time WAXL to RWF converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the WAXL to RWF exchange rate calculated in India?
The WAXL to RWF exchange rate in India is based on the current value of WAXL (often in RWF), converted to RWF using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the WAXL to RWF exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The WAXL to RWF rate changes frequently because both WAXL and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed WAXL to RWF in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the WAXL to RWF rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the WAXL to RWF rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert WAXL to RWF, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my WAXL to RWF conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of WAXL against RWF over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the WAXL to RWF rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken RWF, influencing the conversion rate even if WAXL remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the WAXL to RWF exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the WAXL to RWF rate.
Can I compare the WAXL to RWF rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the WAXL to RWF rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the WAXL to RWF rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the WAXL price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the WAXL to RWF conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target WAXL to RWF price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences WAXL and RWF in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for WAXL and RWF.
What's the difference between converting WAXL to RWF and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between WAXL and RWF. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is WAXL to RWF a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track WAXL prices in RWF or stablecoins. WAXL to RWF is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the WAXL to RWF rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. RWF may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive WAXL to RWF rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Axelar News and Market Updates
Explore More About Axelar
Axelar Price
Learn more about Axelar (WAXL) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Axelar Price Prediction
Explore WAXL forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Axelar may be headed.
How to Buy Axelar
Want to buy Axelar? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
WAXL/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade WAXL/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
WAXL USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on WAXL with leverage. Explore WAXL USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Disclaimer
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