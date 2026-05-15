Axelar to Uruguayan Peso Conversion Table
WAXL to UYU Conversion Table
UYU to WAXL Conversion Table
- 1 WAXL2.41 UYU
- 5 WAXL12.04 UYU
- 10 WAXL24.09 UYU
- 50 WAXL120.43 UYU
- 100 WAXL240.87 UYU
- 1,000 WAXL2,408.66 UYU
- 5,000 WAXL12,043.31 UYU
- 10,000 WAXL24,086.62 UYU
- 1 UYU0.4151 WAXL
- 5 UYU2.0758 WAXL
- 10 UYU4.151 WAXL
- 50 UYU20.75 WAXL
- 100 UYU41.51 WAXL
- 1,000 UYU415.1 WAXL
- 5,000 UYU2,075 WAXL
- 10,000 UYU4,151 WAXL
Axelar (WAXL) is currently trading at $U 2.41 UYU , reflecting a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $U94.86K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of $U2.82B UYU. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Axelar Price page.
46.58B UYU
Circulation Supply
94.86K
24-Hour Trading Volume
2.82B UYU
Market Cap
0.33%
Price Change (1D)
$U 0.0644
24H High
$U 0.0587
24H Low
The WAXL to UYU trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Axelar's fluctuations against UYU. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Axelar price.
WAXL to UYU Conversion Summary
As of | 1 WAXL = 2.41 UYU | 1 UYU = 0.4151 WAXL
Today, the exchange rate for 1 WAXL to UYU is 2.41 UYU.
Buying 5 WAXL will cost 12.04 UYU and 10 WAXL is valued at 24.09 UYU.
1 UYU can be traded for 0.4151 WAXL.
50 UYU can be converted to 20.75 WAXL, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 WAXL to UYU has changed by -18.78% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.33%, reaching a high of 2.56 UYU and a low of 2.34 UYU.
One month ago, the value of 1 WAXL was 2.38 UYU, which represents a +1.13% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, WAXL has changed by 0.00437866 UYU, resulting in a +0.18% change in its value.
WAXL to UYU Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Axelar (WAXL) has fluctuated between 2.34 UYU and 2.56 UYU, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 2.34 UYU to a high of 3.04 UYU. You can view detailed WAXL to UYU price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|$U 2.38
|$U 2.78
|$U 3.58
|$U 3.58
|Low
|$U 1.99
|$U 1.99
|$U 1.99
|$U 1.59
|Average
|$U 2.38
|$U 2.38
|$U 2.38
|$U 1.99
|Volatility
|+9.00%
|+23.60%
|+62.44%
|+79.38%
|Change
|-4.43%
|-19.54%
|+1.14%
|-0.36%
Axelar Price Forecast in UYU for 2027 and 2030
Axelar’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential WAXL to UYU forecasts for the coming years:
WAXL Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Axelar could reach approximately $U2.53, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
WAXL Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, WAXL may rise to around $U2.93 UYU, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Axelar Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Axelar Overview
Uruguayan Peso Overview
WAXL to UYU Market Statistics
1,240,823,657.978546
ETH
Current WAXL to UYU Exchange Rate
The live Axelar (WAXL) price today is $U 2.4086617464511162083, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAXL to UYU conversion rate is $U 2.4086617464511162083 per WAXL.
Discover More Axelar on MEXC
The Uruguayan Peso (UYU), introduced in 1896, serves as the official currency of Uruguay, symbolizing the nation's economic stability and progress. Abbreviated as UYU and represented by the symbol $, the introduction of the Peso marked a significant milestone in Uruguay's economic history. It represented the country's determination to establish a steady and sovereign monetary system, replacing the previous currency, the "patacón." This change signified Uruguay's transition from an agrarian economy to one that was more integrated with international markets.
In everyday life, the Uruguayan Peso plays a crucial role. It is used in the payment of wages, pricing of goods and services, and supports the daily economic activities of Uruguayans. The Peso's stability is also fundamental in international trade, particularly for Uruguay's exports such as beef, soybeans, and dairy products. A steady Peso is essential for maintaining competitive export prices and for managing the import of goods.
The Central Bank of Uruguay manages the Peso and is committed to maintaining its relative stability in a region often characterized by economic volatility. The bank's monetary policies focus on preserving this stability, controlling inflation, and fostering a healthy economic environment conducive to growth and investment. The Peso's stability is not only vital to the domestic economy but also to international trade and foreign remittances.
The design of the Uruguayan Peso reflects the nation’s cultural heritage and natural beauty. Banknotes and coins display images of national heroes, landmarks, and symbols of Uruguay’s rich flora and fauna. These designs not only facilitate financial transactions but also serve as reminders of Uruguay's unique identity and pride.
The Peso plays a central role in Uruguay’s economy, which is characterized by its robust agricultural sector, growing tourism industry, and a well-developed service sector. Remittances from Uruguayans living abroad, particularly in Spain, Argentina, and the USA, are a significant source of foreign income. These remittances, converted into Pesos, support many families and contribute to the national economy.
The Uruguayan Peso also has a place in the world of cryptocurrency. MEXC crypto-to-fiat exchange data shows that one of the most popular TRON currency pair is the TRX to UYU, with TRON's currency code being TRX. This information further highlights the Peso's role in the global financial landscape and its adaptability to modern financial trends and technologies.
WAXL Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
WAXL/USDT
|0.06
|Trade
The table above shows a list of WAXL Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Axelar is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell WAXL at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore WAXL Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Axelar futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Axelar with UYU in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit UYU
Fund your account with UYU using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Axelar
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Axelar, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited UYU.
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WAXL and UYU in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Axelar (WAXL) vs USD: Market Comparison
Axelar Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.06051
- 7-Day Change: -18.78%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.13%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including WAXL, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to UYU, the USD price of WAXL remains the primary market benchmark.
[WAXL Price] [WAXL to USD]
Uruguayan Peso (UYU) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (UYU/USD): 0.025131635106652502
- 7-Day Change: +0.15%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.15%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger UYU means you will pay less to get the same amount of WAXL.
- A weaker UYU means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy WAXL securely with UYU on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the WAXL to UYU Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Axelar (WAXL) and Uruguayan Peso (UYU) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in WAXL, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the WAXL to UYU rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and UYU-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. UYU Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence UYU's strength. When UYU weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like WAXL, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Axelar, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for WAXL may rise, impacting its conversion to UYU.
Convert WAXL to UYU Instantly
Use our real-time WAXL to UYU converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the WAXL to UYU exchange rate calculated in India?
The WAXL to UYU exchange rate in India is based on the current value of WAXL (often in UYU), converted to UYU using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the WAXL to UYU exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The WAXL to UYU rate changes frequently because both WAXL and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed WAXL to UYU in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the WAXL to UYU rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the WAXL to UYU rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert WAXL to UYU, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my WAXL to UYU conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of WAXL against UYU over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the WAXL to UYU rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken UYU, influencing the conversion rate even if WAXL remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the WAXL to UYU exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the WAXL to UYU rate.
Can I compare the WAXL to UYU rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the WAXL to UYU rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the WAXL to UYU rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the WAXL price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the WAXL to UYU conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target WAXL to UYU price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences WAXL and UYU in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for WAXL and UYU.
What's the difference between converting WAXL to UYU and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between WAXL and UYU. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is WAXL to UYU a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track WAXL prices in UYU or stablecoins. WAXL to UYU is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the WAXL to UYU rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. UYU may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive WAXL to UYU rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Axelar News and Market Updates
Explore More About Axelar
Axelar Price
Learn more about Axelar (WAXL) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Axelar Price Prediction
Explore WAXL forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Axelar may be headed.
How to Buy Axelar
Want to buy Axelar? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
WAXL/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade WAXL/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
WAXL USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on WAXL with leverage. Explore WAXL USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Disclaimer
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