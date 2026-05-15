WEMIX to Gambian Dalasi Conversion Table
WEMIX to GMD Conversion Table
GMD to WEMIX Conversion Table
- 1 WEMIX20,55 GMD
- 5 WEMIX102,73 GMD
- 10 WEMIX205,46 GMD
- 50 WEMIX1 027,32 GMD
- 100 WEMIX2 054,63 GMD
- 1 000 WEMIX20 546,32 GMD
- 5 000 WEMIX102 731,58 GMD
- 10 000 WEMIX205 463,17 GMD
- 1 GMD0,04867 WEMIX
- 5 GMD0,2433 WEMIX
- 10 GMD0,4867 WEMIX
- 50 GMD2,433 WEMIX
- 100 GMD4,867 WEMIX
- 1 000 GMD48,67 WEMIX
- 5 000 GMD243,3 WEMIX
- 10 000 GMD486,7 WEMIX
WEMIX (WEMIX) is currently trading at D 20,55 GMD , reflecting a 0,46% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at D4,72M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of D9,48B GMD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated WEMIX Price page.
33,97B GMD
Circulation Supply
4,72M
24-Hour Trading Volume
9,48B GMD
Market Cap
0,46%
Price Change (1D)
D 0,2897
24H High
D 0,2775
24H Low
The WEMIX to GMD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track WEMIX's fluctuations against GMD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current WEMIX price.
WEMIX to GMD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 WEMIX = 20,55 GMD | 1 GMD = 0,04867 WEMIX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 WEMIX to GMD is 20,55 GMD.
Buying 5 WEMIX will cost 102,73 GMD and 10 WEMIX is valued at 205,46 GMD.
1 GMD can be traded for 0,04867 WEMIX.
50 GMD can be converted to 2,433 WEMIX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 WEMIX to GMD has changed by +4,84% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0,46%, reaching a high of 21 288 512 093 116 316 GMD and a low of 20 391 998 984 604 000 GMD.
One month ago, the value of 1 WEMIX was 17 459 960 211 682 554 GMD, which represents a +17,71% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, WEMIX has changed by -24 543 883 462 550 396 GMD, resulting in a -10,69% change in its value.
WEMIX to GMD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, WEMIX (WEMIX) has fluctuated between 20 391 998 984 604 000 GMD and 21 288 512 093 116 316 GMD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 19 451 395 067 476 316 GMD to a high of 22 074 798 180 090 230 GMD. You can view detailed WEMIX to GMD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|D 20,57
|D 22,04
|D 23,51
|D 23,51
|Low
|D 19,84
|D 19,1
|D 15,43
|D 15,43
|Average
|D 20,57
|D 20,57
|D 18,37
|D 19,1
|Volatility
|+4,27%
|+13,40%
|+45,17%
|+36,23%
|Change
|-2,48%
|+4,65%
|+17,63%
|-10,09%
WEMIX Price Forecast in GMD for 2027 and 2030
WEMIX’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential WEMIX to GMD forecasts for the coming years:
WEMIX Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, WEMIX could reach approximately D21,57, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
WEMIX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, WEMIX may rise to around D24,97 GMD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our WEMIX Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
WEMIX Overview
Gambian Dalasi Overview
WEMIX to GMD Market Statistics
552 473 209,5478008
WEMIX
Current WEMIX to GMD Exchange Rate
The live WEMIX (WEMIX) price today is D 20,509574474244954418, with a 0,00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEMIX to GMD conversion rate is D 20,509574474244954418 per WEMIX.
Discover More WEMIX on MEXC
The Gambian Dalasi is the official currency of The Gambia, a small West African country. It plays a crucial role in the nation's economy, serving as the primary medium of exchange for goods and services. The currency is issued and regulated by the Central Bank of The Gambia, which maintains monetary stability and oversees the country's financial system.
The Dalasi is divided into 100 bututs, similar to how many currencies are divided into smaller units, like cents or pence. It is available in both coin and banknote formats, with various denominations to cater to different transaction values. The currency's denominations have been designed to reflect the country's culture and history, featuring prominent national symbols and figures.
In everyday economic life, the Gambian Dalasi is used for all types of transactions, from buying goods at local markets to paying for services. It is also used for governmental transactions, such as paying taxes and fees. The currency's value against other currencies can affect the cost of imported goods and the price received for exported goods, influencing the country's trade balance.
The Gambian Dalasi's exchange rate is determined by the foreign exchange market, where it can be traded for other currencies. It's important to note that like all currencies, the Dalasi's value can fluctuate due to various factors, including economic indicators, political stability, and market sentiment.
In the international financial market, the Gambian Dalasi is not as widely traded as major currencies like the U.S. dollar or the Euro. However, it still plays a vital role in regional African trade and is an essential component of The Gambia's economic identity.
In conclusion, the Gambian Dalasi is more than just a medium of exchange. It represents the economic stability and monetary sovereignty of The Gambia. Understanding its role and functions can provide valuable insights into the country's economic conditions and financial system.
WEMIX Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
WEMIX/USDT
|0,27
|Trade
The table above shows a list of WEMIX Spot trading pairs, covering markets where WEMIX is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell WEMIX at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore WEMIX Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of WEMIX futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy WEMIX with GMD in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit GMD
Fund your account with GMD using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy WEMIX
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for WEMIX, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited GMD.
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WEMIX and GMD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
WEMIX (WEMIX) vs USD: Market Comparison
WEMIX Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0,2796
- 7-Day Change: +4,84%
- 30-Day Trend: +17,71%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including WEMIX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GMD, the USD price of WEMIX remains the primary market benchmark.
[WEMIX Price] [WEMIX to USD]
Gambian Dalasi (GMD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GMD/USD): 0,013613587732806983
- 7-Day Change: +0,07%
- 30-Day Trend: +0,07%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GMD means you will pay less to get the same amount of WEMIX.
- A weaker GMD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy WEMIX securely with GMD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the WEMIX to GMD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between WEMIX (WEMIX) and Gambian Dalasi (GMD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in WEMIX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the WEMIX to GMD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GMD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GMD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GMD's strength. When GMD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like WEMIX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like WEMIX, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for WEMIX may rise, impacting its conversion to GMD.
Convert WEMIX to GMD Instantly
Use our real-time WEMIX to GMD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the WEMIX to GMD exchange rate calculated in India?
The WEMIX to GMD exchange rate in India is based on the current value of WEMIX (often in GMD), converted to GMD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the WEMIX to GMD exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The WEMIX to GMD rate changes frequently because both WEMIX and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed WEMIX to GMD in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the WEMIX to GMD rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the WEMIX to GMD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert WEMIX to GMD, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my WEMIX to GMD conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of WEMIX against GMD over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the WEMIX to GMD rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GMD, influencing the conversion rate even if WEMIX remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the WEMIX to GMD exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the WEMIX to GMD rate.
Can I compare the WEMIX to GMD rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the WEMIX to GMD rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the WEMIX to GMD rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the WEMIX price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the WEMIX to GMD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target WEMIX to GMD price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences WEMIX and GMD in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for WEMIX and GMD.
What's the difference between converting WEMIX to GMD and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between WEMIX and GMD. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is WEMIX to GMD a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track WEMIX prices in GMD or stablecoins. WEMIX to GMD is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the WEMIX to GMD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. GMD may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive WEMIX to GMD rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
WEMIX News and Market Updates
Explore More About WEMIX
WEMIX Price
Learn more about WEMIX (WEMIX) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
WEMIX Price Prediction
Explore WEMIX forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where WEMIX may be headed.
How to Buy WEMIX
Want to buy WEMIX? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
WEMIX/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade WEMIX/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
WEMIX USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on WEMIX with leverage. Explore WEMIX USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Why Buy WEMIX with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.