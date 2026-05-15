WEMIX to Maldivian Rufiyaa Conversion Table
WEMIX to MVR Conversion Table
MVR to WEMIX Conversion Table
- 1 WEMIX4.31 MVR
- 5 WEMIX21.55 MVR
- 10 WEMIX43.11 MVR
- 50 WEMIX215.53 MVR
- 100 WEMIX431.06 MVR
- 1,000 WEMIX4,310.56 MVR
- 5,000 WEMIX21,552.81 MVR
- 10,000 WEMIX43,105.61 MVR
- 1 MVR0.2319 WEMIX
- 5 MVR1.159 WEMIX
- 10 MVR2.319 WEMIX
- 50 MVR11.59 WEMIX
- 100 MVR23.19 WEMIX
- 1,000 MVR231.9 WEMIX
- 5,000 MVR1,159 WEMIX
- 10,000 MVR2,319 WEMIX
WEMIX (WEMIX) is currently trading at MVR 4.31 MVR , reflecting a 0.21% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at MVR995.01K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of MVR2.00B MVR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated WEMIX Price page.
7.14B MVR
Circulation Supply
995.01K
24-Hour Trading Volume
2.00B MVR
Market Cap
0.21%
Price Change (1D)
MVR 0.2897
24H High
MVR 0.2775
24H Low
The WEMIX to MVR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track WEMIX's fluctuations against MVR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current WEMIX price.
WEMIX to MVR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 WEMIX = 4.31 MVR | 1 MVR = 0.2319 WEMIX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 WEMIX to MVR is 4.31 MVR.
Buying 5 WEMIX will cost 21.55 MVR and 10 WEMIX is valued at 43.11 MVR.
1 MVR can be traded for 0.2319 WEMIX.
50 MVR can be converted to 11.59 WEMIX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 WEMIX to MVR has changed by +4.92% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.21%, reaching a high of 4.48 MVR and a low of 4.29 MVR.
One month ago, the value of 1 WEMIX was 3.66 MVR, which represents a +17.79% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, WEMIX has changed by -0.513125 MVR, resulting in a -10.63% change in its value.
WEMIX to MVR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, WEMIX (WEMIX) has fluctuated between 4.29 MVR and 4.48 MVR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 4.09 MVR to a high of 4.64 MVR. You can view detailed WEMIX to MVR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|MVR 4.32
|MVR 4.63
|MVR 4.94
|MVR 4.94
|Low
|MVR 4.17
|MVR 4.01
|MVR 3.24
|MVR 3.24
|Average
|MVR 4.32
|MVR 4.32
|MVR 3.86
|MVR 4.01
|Volatility
|+4.27%
|+13.40%
|+45.17%
|+36.23%
|Change
|-2.62%
|+4.50%
|+17.46%
|-10.21%
WEMIX Price Forecast in MVR for 2027 and 2030
WEMIX’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential WEMIX to MVR forecasts for the coming years:
WEMIX Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, WEMIX could reach approximately MVR4.53, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
WEMIX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, WEMIX may rise to around MVR5.24 MVR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our WEMIX Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
WEMIX Overview
Maldivian Rufiyaa Overview
WEMIX to MVR Market Statistics
552,473,209.5478008
WEMIX
Current WEMIX to MVR Exchange Rate
The live WEMIX (WEMIX) price today is MVR 4.3167436829363452053, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEMIX to MVR conversion rate is MVR 4.3167436829363452053 per WEMIX.
Discover More WEMIX on MEXC
The Maldivian Rufiyaa is the official currency of the Maldives, an island nation located in the Indian Ocean. It plays a crucial role in the country's economy, serving as a medium of exchange in daily transactions, a store of value, and a unit of account. The currency code for the Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR, and its symbol is Rf, which is used in everyday economic life.
The Maldivian Rufiyaa is issued and controlled by the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA). The MMA sets the monetary policy for the country, ensuring the stability and integrity of the Rufiyaa. It is also responsible for issuing notes and coins, managing the country's foreign exchange reserves, and overseeing the overall health of the financial system.
In terms of denominations, the Maldivian Rufiyaa is divided into 100 Laari. Coins come in denominations of 1, 2, 5, 10, 25, 50 Laari and 1 and 2 Rufiyaa, while banknotes are available in 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 500, and 1000 Rufiyaa. The design and imagery on the notes and coins often reflect the country's culture and history, making them unique and distinctive.
The value of the Maldivian Rufiyaa is subject to fluctuations based on various economic factors, including inflation, interest rates, and the country's economic performance. However, the MMA strives to maintain a steady and reliable currency to facilitate smooth economic transactions and maintain investor confidence.
In the digital age, the Maldivian Rufiyaa has also found its place in electronic transactions. Many businesses in the Maldives accept digital payments, and online banking services are widely available. This has made it easier for both residents and visitors to conduct transactions, contributing to the ease of doing business in the country.
In conclusion, the Maldivian Rufiyaa is an integral part of the Maldives' economy and daily life. It facilitates trade, represents wealth, and serves as a symbol of the nation's cultural identity. As the Maldives continues to evolve and grow economically, the Rufiyaa remains at the heart of its financial system.
WEMIX Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
WEMIX/USDT
|0.27
|Trade
The table above shows a list of WEMIX Spot trading pairs, covering markets where WEMIX is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell WEMIX at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore WEMIX Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of WEMIX futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy WEMIX with MVR in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit MVR
Fund your account with MVR using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy WEMIX
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for WEMIX, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited MVR.
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WEMIX and MVR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
WEMIX (WEMIX) vs USD: Market Comparison
WEMIX Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.2789
- 7-Day Change: +4.92%
- 30-Day Trend: +17.79%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including WEMIX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MVR, the USD price of WEMIX remains the primary market benchmark.
[WEMIX Price] [WEMIX to USD]
Maldivian Rufiyaa (MVR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MVR/USD): 0.06472679177190434
- 7-Day Change: +0.07%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.07%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MVR means you will pay less to get the same amount of WEMIX.
- A weaker MVR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy WEMIX securely with MVR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the WEMIX to MVR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between WEMIX (WEMIX) and Maldivian Rufiyaa (MVR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in WEMIX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the WEMIX to MVR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MVR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MVR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MVR's strength. When MVR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like WEMIX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like WEMIX, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for WEMIX may rise, impacting its conversion to MVR.
Convert WEMIX to MVR Instantly
Use our real-time WEMIX to MVR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the WEMIX to MVR exchange rate calculated in India?
The WEMIX to MVR exchange rate in India is based on the current value of WEMIX (often in MVR), converted to MVR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the WEMIX to MVR exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The WEMIX to MVR rate changes frequently because both WEMIX and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed WEMIX to MVR in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the WEMIX to MVR rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the WEMIX to MVR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert WEMIX to MVR, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my WEMIX to MVR conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of WEMIX against MVR over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the WEMIX to MVR rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MVR, influencing the conversion rate even if WEMIX remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the WEMIX to MVR exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the WEMIX to MVR rate.
Can I compare the WEMIX to MVR rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the WEMIX to MVR rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the WEMIX to MVR rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the WEMIX price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the WEMIX to MVR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target WEMIX to MVR price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences WEMIX and MVR in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for WEMIX and MVR.
What's the difference between converting WEMIX to MVR and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between WEMIX and MVR. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is WEMIX to MVR a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track WEMIX prices in MVR or stablecoins. WEMIX to MVR is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the WEMIX to MVR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. MVR may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive WEMIX to MVR rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
WEMIX News and Market Updates
Explore More About WEMIX
WEMIX Price
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WEMIX Price Prediction
Explore WEMIX forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where WEMIX may be headed.
How to Buy WEMIX
Want to buy WEMIX? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
WEMIX/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade WEMIX/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
WEMIX USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on WEMIX with leverage. Explore WEMIX USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Why Buy WEMIX with MEXC?
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Join millions of users and buy WEMIX with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.