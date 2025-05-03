What is WeSendit (WSI)

WeSendit is the first Web3 file transfer & storage service aggregator platform that connects the people, businesses and data of today with the Web3 world of tomorrow. Its service includes but not limited to decentralized file storage solutions, end-to-end file encryption transfers, branding services and paid downloadable links. The WeSendit token isn’t just a cryptocurrency; it’s a utility key to unlock a world of advantages within the Web3 ecosystem.

1 WSI to VND ₫ 40.26195 1 WSI to AUD A$ 0.0023715 1 WSI to GBP ￡ 0.0011475 1 WSI to EUR € 0.0013464 1 WSI to USD $ 0.00153 1 WSI to MYR RM 0.0065331 1 WSI to TRY ₺ 0.0588438 1 WSI to JPY ¥ 0.2215746 1 WSI to RUB ₽ 0.1268829 1 WSI to INR ₹ 0.1293156 1 WSI to IDR Rp 25.0819632 1 WSI to KRW ₩ 2.1428568 1 WSI to PHP ₱ 0.084915 1 WSI to EGP ￡E. 0.0776169 1 WSI to BRL R$ 0.0086445 1 WSI to CAD C$ 0.0021114 1 WSI to BDT ৳ 0.186507 1 WSI to NGN ₦ 2.4597963 1 WSI to UAH ₴ 0.063648 1 WSI to VES Bs 0.13464 1 WSI to PKR Rs 0.4313376 1 WSI to KZT ₸ 0.7923258 1 WSI to THB ฿ 0.050643 1 WSI to TWD NT$ 0.0469863 1 WSI to AED د.إ 0.0056151 1 WSI to CHF Fr 0.0012546 1 WSI to HKD HK$ 0.0118575 1 WSI to MAD .د.م 0.0141678 1 WSI to MXN $ 0.0299574

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WeSendit What is the price of WeSendit (WSI) today? The live price of WeSendit (WSI) is 0.00153 USD . What is the market cap of WeSendit (WSI)? The current market cap of WeSendit is $ 1.08M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WSI by its real-time market price of 0.00153 USD . What is the circulating supply of WeSendit (WSI)? The current circulating supply of WeSendit (WSI) is 704.72M USD . What was the highest price of WeSendit (WSI)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of WeSendit (WSI) is 0.06667 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of WeSendit (WSI)? The 24-hour trading volume of WeSendit (WSI) is $ 1.25K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

