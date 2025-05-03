Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
Vitreus Price(WVTRS)
The current price of Vitreus (WVTRS) today is 0.00996 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WVTRS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vitreus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.22K USD
- Vitreus price change within the day is -2.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of Vitreus for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0002397
|-2.35%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00069
|-6.48%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00125
|-11.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00214
|-17.69%
Today, WVTRS recorded a change of $ -0.0002397 (-2.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.Vitreus 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00069 (-6.48%), showing the token's short-term performance.Vitreus 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, WVTRS saw a change of $ -0.00125 (-11.16%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Vitreus 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00214 (-17.69%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Vitreus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-2.35%
-7.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vitreus is at the forefront of emerging technologies, driving innovation in alignment with the principles of Web3. As the first fully EVM-compatible Relay-Chain, Vitreus is transforming decentralized finance (DeFi) and expanding blockchain's applications across various sectors. Their pioneering Decentralized Physical Infrastructure (DePIN) model empowers user participation, establishing a secure and decentralized platform for blockchain solutions. With a focus on decentralization, transparency, and community-led growth, Vitreus is poised to reshape the digital world through cutting-edge advancements.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Vitreus, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WVTRS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Vitreus price prediction page.
Tracing WVTRS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WVTRS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Vitreus price history page.
|1 WVTRS to VND
₫262.0974
|1 WVTRS to AUD
A$0.015438
|1 WVTRS to GBP
￡0.00747
|1 WVTRS to EUR
€0.0087648
|1 WVTRS to USD
$0.00996
|1 WVTRS to MYR
RM0.0425292
|1 WVTRS to TRY
₺0.3830616
|1 WVTRS to JPY
¥1.4424072
|1 WVTRS to RUB
₽0.8259828
|1 WVTRS to INR
₹0.8418192
|1 WVTRS to IDR
Rp163.2786624
|1 WVTRS to KRW
₩13.9495776
|1 WVTRS to PHP
₱0.55278
|1 WVTRS to EGP
￡E.0.5052708
|1 WVTRS to BRL
R$0.056274
|1 WVTRS to CAD
C$0.0137448
|1 WVTRS to BDT
৳1.214124
|1 WVTRS to NGN
₦16.0127916
|1 WVTRS to UAH
₴0.414336
|1 WVTRS to VES
Bs0.87648
|1 WVTRS to PKR
Rs2.8079232
|1 WVTRS to KZT
₸5.1578856
|1 WVTRS to THB
฿0.329676
|1 WVTRS to TWD
NT$0.3058716
|1 WVTRS to AED
د.إ0.0365532
|1 WVTRS to CHF
Fr0.0081672
|1 WVTRS to HKD
HK$0.07719
|1 WVTRS to MAD
.د.م0.0922296
|1 WVTRS to MXN
$0.1950168
For a more in-depth understanding of Vitreus, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
